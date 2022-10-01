'Virat Kohli, please play in Pakistan before you retire': PAK fan's poster goes viral

Former Indian captain and star batter Virat Kohli has played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs and 108 T20Is for India all over the world except for one Test playing country. That country is Pakistan. Virat has 71 international centuries but none in Pakistan. The Indian cricket team last toured Pakistan in 2006 and Kohli was not a part of the Indian team. It is only a travesty that one of the world's best batters does not get to play in India due to political tensions between the two neighbouring nations. During the 6th Pakistan vs England T20I match at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on September 30 (Friday), a local fan posed for camera with a special message for Virat on a poster.

The poster and the fan went viral on the internet in seconds. The message read: "Virat Kohli's fans during yesterday match between Pakistan vs England in Pakistan, they wanted Virat Kohli to play in Pakistan."

Kohli enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan. After Sachin Tendulkar, if there is one Indian cricketer who gets so much attention from Pakistan then it is MS Dhoni and Kohli.

Take a look at the Pakistan's fans poster for Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli's fans during yesterday match between Pakistan vs England in Pakistan, they wanted Virat Kohli to play in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/MduIyzHgIN — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 1, 2022

Kohli will be in action vs Pakistan in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Team India played 2 T20Is vs Pakistan recently vs Babar Azam's Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022. Indiat won the first contest while lost the Super 4 stage match. The upcoming T20 World Cup clash will be third T20I India will play vs Pakistan this year. In the last 10 years, India and Pakistan have not played any bi-lateral series against each other and it is only in the ICC tournaments or Asia Cup that the two sides get to play each other. It would be interesting to see how Kohli goes against the likes of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah in the match.