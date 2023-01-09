Virat Kohli posts adorable photo with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika walking on the beach - Check

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who took a break from the T20I series at home against Sri Lanka to enjoy quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, has posted a beautiful photo of his family on his social media accounts. In the photo shared by Virat, he and his wife Anushka can be seen holding hands with their daughter Vamika to help her walk on the beach. The actress can be seen wearing an all-black outfit while Virat is wearing a black shirt with a cap. "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan," Virat wrote in the captain of the photos which means"God has blessed you with so many kindnesses, I don't ask for anything else, I just thank you."

Earlier, on Sunday Virat shared a famous quote from Irrfan Khan, a day after the late Bollywood actor's birth anniversary. The 34-year-old might have been away from the cricket field after the Bangladesh Test series, but he is quite active on social media and has been sharing plenty of posts over the last few days.

From sharing pictures of his vacation with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma, who will soon be seen playing Jhulan Goswami in the woman cricketer's biopic, to praising Suryakumar Yadav's blitz of a knock against Sri Lanka in the third T20I, the cricketer is on a roll on social media.

On Saturday, the cinema world celebrated the birth anniversary of the versatile actor, who lost his battle against a neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020.

"Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn't matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough," Kohli shared on his Instagram story quoting Irrfan.

Not only did he share Irrfan quotes, but the former India captain also ran a video featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in his Insta story.

"I wish I had known 'this too shall pass'. You feel bad right now? You feel pissed off? Do you feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great. You feel like you know all the answers. You feel like everybody finally gets you," Tom Hanks can be heard saying in the video shared by Kohli.

The right-handed batter recently visited Vrindavan along with Anushka and daughter Vamika to seek blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba's ashram.

The Baba, incidentally, was the guru of America's rich and famous before they became so, notably Steve Jobs, Larry Brilliant, Julia Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeffrey Skoll.

Kohli, meanwhile, is set to return to the field during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 10. Not only Virat, but even skipper Rohit Sharma and the likes of K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the assignment, after missing the T20Is.