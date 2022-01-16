Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy: Rohit Sharma says he is ‘shocked’ by batter’s decision

As Virat Kohli on Saturday (January 15) decided to step down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years, Team India’s ODI and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma said that he was left shell shocked by the sudden turn of events.

However, Rohit also wished Kohli all the best for his future and congratulated him for a ‘successful stint as Indian captain'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit wrote, “Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. आगे के लिए बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ (Best wishes for the future).”

Despite such a good record, Kohli has stunned everyone with his announcement, which came a day after India's 1-2 Test series defeat to South Africa in Cape Town. Kohli, who first captained India at the Adelaide Test in 2014 against Australia, was appointed to the full-time role after M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from the format following the drawn third Test against Australia in Melbourne in December 2014.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," Kohli posted on social media on Saturday.

As per the numbers, Kohli steps down from Test captaincy as the most successful skipper in the longest format of the game for India and fourth overall. Under his time as captain, India played 68 Tests, winning 40, losing 17, and drawing 11 matches, with a win percentage of 58.82 while registering memorable wins in overseas and home conditions.

Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket.