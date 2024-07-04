Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Cut Special World Cup Winning Cake At ITC Maurya In Delhi- WATCH

The World Champion Indian cricket team had a special cake-cutting ceremony at the ITC Maurya hotel in Delhi. The players wore custom-made 'India champions' jerseys as they prepared to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hotel’s chefs created a three-tier cake in orange, blue, and white, representing India's T20I jersey colors. The cake was topped with a replica of the trophy India won and featured photos of the team lifting the cup.

Hotel staff cheered for the heroes as World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid led the cake-cutting ceremony. Star batter Virat Kohli also received a warm welcome from the staff as he arrived to cut the cake. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya and other players followed soon after, heading to the team bus. The team will meet PM Modi at his residence in Delhi.

Virat Kohli cuts a cake at ITC Maurya in Delhi to celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup victory.



India's heroes returned from Barbados via an Air India chartered plane on July 4, early Thursday morning. Rohit Sharma walked out of the airport holding the T20 World Cup trophy, while fans chanted Virat Kohli’s name. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav even danced to the tunes of dhol outside the team hotel. After meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, the team will fly to Mumbai. There will be a victory parade near Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in the evening, concluding with a celebration ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium with BCCI dignitaries.

India's return flight had a special call sign assigned by Air India: AIC24WC, standing for Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

Indian Team's Trophy Drought Ended After 11 Years

India ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy on Saturday, overcoming South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling contest to win the T20 World Cup for the second time. Player of the match Virat Kohli smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8 to lift the trophy they had last won in 2013.