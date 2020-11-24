Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin nominated for prestigious ICC Player of the Decade Award

In an exciting news for the Indian cricket fans, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have both been nominated for the highly coveted ICC Player of the Decade Award. Indian women’s cricket talisman Mithali Raj is also in the fray for the Women’s Player of the Decade prize.

Cricket’s governing body ICC gave out it’s list of nominees in an announcement on Tuesday (November 24) from it’s official website.

As a fitting reward to his stellar performances over the past decade, India skipper Virat Kohli has been nominated for all the men's awards and even the 'Spirit of Cricket Award.'

Along with Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have both been nominated for the ODI Player of the Decade. For the T20I Player of the Decade, Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two Indian names alongside other stalwarts.

The winners will be decided based upon the number of votes that each nominated player receives.

Here’s the full list of the Awards and it’s nominees.

Men’s player of the decade: Virat Kohli (India) Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Women’s Player of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England)

Men’s ODI Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Kumara Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Women’s ODI Player of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) and Jhulan Goswami (India)

Men’s Test Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Men’s T20I Player of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Rohit Sharma (India)

Women’s T20I Player of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Australia), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), and Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), MS Dhoni (India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)