Virat Kohli becomes most followed cricketer on THIS social media website - Check here

Former India captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the most famous cricketer in the world with a large fan following not just in India but around the world. Virat made comeback to the national team after taking a break of over a month. He bounced back in form in the Asia Cup 2022 where he scored two fifties followed by his first century in T20Is. The India talisman also ended a two-year-long century drought. After success in Asia Cup 2022, Virat reached another major milestone as he became the first cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter. Virat is already one of the most famous personalities on Instagram and he is being followed by over 211 million people. He also has over 49 million followers on Facebook which take his social media presence to over 310 million followers.

Kohli to open batting?

Kohli ended a century drought which stretched over 1,000 days to score his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 last week. It was Kohli’s 71st international century and came as an opener with regular skipper Rohit Sharma resting for the match. With Kohli making a statement at the top of the order, former India batter Rohan Gavaskar believes that Virat opening the batting in the T20 World Cup 2022 could be a ‘big’ option for India. “Look, in terms of should Virat be opening, I think it’s a great option. You look at his T20 numbers, they are outstanding. He averages about 55-57 and his strike rate is about 160. Those are phenomenal numbers,” Rohan Gavaskar said on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports over the top’.

“His last innings, again unbeaten innings of 122, tells you that he probably relishes opening as well. If memory serves me right, he wanted to open or he said he wanted to open in the Indian T20 league in this edition or the last edition, he said that’s the spot I want to be. So, it’s obviously something that he wants to do. So, it’s definitely a big option for the Indian team,” he added.