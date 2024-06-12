Virat Kohli Records 1st-Ever Golden Duck In T20 World Cup, Saurabh Netravalkar Strikes Gold; Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a shocking turn of events at the T20 World Cup 2024, cricket superstar Virat Kohli was dismissed for his first-ever golden duck in T20 World Cup history during India's match against the USA on Wednesday. The unexpected dismissal, executed by former Indian cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar, now representing the USA, sent ripples through the cricketing world.

A Moment of High Drama



The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was buzzing with anticipation as Kohli, known for his formidable presence at the crease, walked in to bat. However, the excitement turned into stunned silence as Netravalkar delivered a perfect full-length ball, angling across Kohli. The Indian batter, attempting to drive through the covers, edged the ball straight to wicketkeeper Andries Gous, marking a rare and significant moment in his illustrious career.



For Kohli, this golden duck was a first in T20 World Cup matches and only his second in all T20 internationals. The sight of Kohli walking back without scoring was almost surreal, leaving his fans and the Indian team in disbelief.



Rohit Sharma's Reaction Says It All



Standing at the other end, Indian captain Rohit Sharma's expression mirrored the shock felt by fans worldwide. His disappointment was evident as he saw his teammate and one of the world's best batters dismissed so cheaply. Unfortunately, Rohit himself could not steer India out of early trouble, falling for a mere 3 runs to the same bowler.



Netravalkar, having a dream spell, had the Indian batting lineup on its toes. His delivery to Sharma, which resulted in a thick outside edge, was comfortably caught by Harmeet Singh inside the circle, compounding India’s woes.



Arshdeep Singh's Heroics



Despite the early setbacks, India found a beacon of hope in left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. Delivering a career-best performance, Arshdeep's figures of 4-9 were instrumental in restricting the USA to a modest total of 110-8. His efforts not only showcased his burgeoning talent but also placed him atop the record books for the best figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups, surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin's 4-11 against Australia in 2014.



Arshdeep's spell was a masterclass in T20 bowling. He dismantled the USA's top order with precision, claiming two wickets in the first over and setting the tone for the rest of the innings. His early breakthroughs left the USA reeling at 3-2, providing a much-needed morale boost to the Indian side.