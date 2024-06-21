Advertisement
Virat Kohli Recreates 'Shot Of The Century' Vs Afghanistan In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Game, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Despite facing a challenging pitch, Kohli's 24-run contribution was highlighted by a vintage straight-batted six reminiscent of his iconic shot against Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 04:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a high-octane Super 8 clash at the Kensington Oval, cricket fans witnessed an electrifying display as India faced off against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match not only showcased intense cricketing action but also provided moments of nostalgia, none more captivating than Virat Kohli's spectacular six off Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Top 10 Records That Tumbled In India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Game - In Pics

Kohli's Nostalgic Blast and India's Batting Performance

The game began with India winning the toss and opting to bat, a decision that set the stage for an engaging contest. Opening alongside captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli swiftly took charge after an early dismissal sent Sharma back to the pavilion. Despite facing a challenging pitch, Kohli's 24-run contribution was highlighted by a vintage straight-batted six reminiscent of his iconic shot against Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

As the innings progressed, middle-order batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya made crucial contributions, with Yadav impressing with a quickfire 53 off 28 balls. However, Afghanistan's bowlers, notably Fazalah Farooqui and Rashid Khan, posed constant threats, limiting India to a competitive total of 181 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Afghanistan's Response and Kohli's Influence

Facing a challenging target, Afghanistan's batting lineup, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, sought to counter India's formidable bowling attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. Despite their efforts, the pressure intensified as wickets fell at regular intervals, courtesy of disciplined bowling from India's spinners and pacers alike.

Key Takeaways and Looking Ahead

While Kohli's innings was cut short by Rashid Khan, his impact resonated beyond the boundary ropes, rekindling memories of past triumphs and setting the tone for future encounters. India's comprehensive performance, combining strategic batting with astute bowling, underscores their resilience in crucial tournament stages.

