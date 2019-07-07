close

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains on top but Rohit Sharma bridges the gap in ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli has retained the top position among batsmen after scoring five half-centuries in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 but opener Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap in the latest update to the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a stupendous run in the league stage of the 10-team tournament.

Kohli’s 442 runs at an average of 63.14 have seen him gain one point and reach 891 points while Rohit has bridged the gap from 51 points to only six after becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in the World Cup. His 885 points going into the semi-finals are a career-high.

There have been many other notable movements too, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam going up to third place, just behind his career-high second place achieved in June 2018, and Australia opener David Warner re-entering at number six after a highly successful group stage that saw him aggregate 638 runs, just nine less than leading scorer Rohit.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s consistent efforts have seen him rise four places and back into the top-10 at the eighth place while Australia’s Usman Khawaja has risen to a career-high 15th place. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have both risen in the rankings with Roy reaching a career-best 13th place.

 

Live TV

 

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, who has come in for a lot of praise from captain Faf du Plessis, have also achieved career-best rankings of 34 and 30, after gains of 54 and 32 places, respectively.

In other movements among batsmen, Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando has risen a whopping 110 places to 85th place, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran has risen to 92nd from outside the top 400, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reached a career-best batting points tally of 692.

India’s new-ball bowler Jasprit Bumrah has extended his lead at the top from 21 points to 56 points after grabbing 17 wickets in the nine league matches at the World Cup, with Boult remaining in second place after a memorable league phase that included a hat-trick against Australia, the first ever in ODI cricket at Lord’s.

Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan remain in the top-10 despite their team losing all matches, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Mohammad Amir have improved despite not coming into the tournament with many impressive performances.

The England pair of Jofra Archer (up 103 places to 42) and Mark Wood (up 10 places to 19), as well as rising Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi (up 34 places to 23rd) are among the others to gain in the latest rankings update.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has retained the top spot among all-rounders, while England’s Ben Stokes has gained nine places to reach the second position.

In the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, England remain in the first position at 123 points but only ahead of India on decimal points, while New Zealand and Australia are similarly both on 112 with the former fractionally ahead, and South Africa fifth on 110 points.

Top 10 in MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as of 8 July):

Rank Team Points

1 England 123
2 India 123
3 New Zealand 112
4 Australia 112
5 South Africa 110
6 Pakistan 98
7 Bangladesh 89
8 Sri Lanka 79
9 West Indies 77
10 Afghanistan 59
 
(Developed by David Kendix)

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 8 July, after the league stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019)

Batsmen (top 10) 

Rank   (+/-)       Player              Team      Pts       Avge   Highest Rating
   1        ( - )       Virat Kohli         India     891      59.70   911 v Eng at Headingley 2018
   2        ( - )       Rohit Sharma    India     885!     49.18   885 v SL at Headingley 2019
   3        (+4)      Babar Azam      Pak      827       53.55   846 v NZ at Wellington 2018
   4        (+2)      Faf du Plessis   SA        820!     47.47   820 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019
   5        (-2)       Ross Taylor       NZ        813       47.90   841 v Ban at The Oval 2019
   6        (RE)      David Warner    Aus      803       46.12   880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017
   7        (+1)      Joe Root           Eng      791       51.32   824 v SL at Dambulla 2018
   8        (+4)      K Williamson     NZ        790       47.89   798 v SA at Centurion 2015
   9        (-4)       Q de Kock        SA        781       45.01   814 v SL at Durban 2019
  10       (+1)      Aaron Finch      Aus      778       40.70   798 v Eng at Lord's 2019  

Other selected rankings

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge    Highest Rating
  11       (+3)      Imam-ul-Haq      Pak      764*!    54.58    764 v Ban at Lord's 2019
  12       (+3)      Jonny Bairstow  Eng      761      48.12    777 v Aus at Durham 2018
  13=     (+6)      Jason Roy        Eng      755!     42.58    755 v NZ at Durham 2019
  15       (+6)      U Khawaja         Aus      731*     42.00    735 v NZ at Lord's 2019
  19=     (+1)      M Rahim           Ban      704      35.69    715 v Afg at Southampton 2019
  22       (+10)     S Al Hasan        Ban      692!     37.86    692 v Pak at Lord's 2019
  25       (+5)      Ben Stokes       Eng      667      39.36    677 v India at Edgbaston 2019
  26       (+3)      S Hetmyer         WI        659*     39.86    661 v NZ at Old Trafford 2019
  30       (+32)     V der Dussen    SA        630*!    73.77    630 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019
  31       (RE)      Steve Smith      Aus      618      40.93    752 v Pak at Sydney 2017
  34=     (+2)      A Mathews        SL        601      41.97    707 v Eng at Colombo (RPS) 2014
            (+54)     Alex Carey        Aus      601*!    39.89    601 v SA at Old Trafford 2019
  36       (+20)     Haris Sohail      Pak      600*     46.00    607 v Afg at Headingley 2019
  45       (+3)      Mahmudullah     Ban      564      34.57    579 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018
  50       (+17)     Imad Wasim      Pak      556*!    42.72    556 v Ban at Lord's 2019
  85       (+110)   A Fernando       SL        467*!    34.80    467 v India at Headingley 2019
 
Bowlers (top 10)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge     Eco     Highest Rating
   1        ( - )       J Bumrah          India     814      21.71    4.50     841 v WI at Thiruvananthapur 2018
   2        ( - )       Trent Boult        NZ        758      24.70    5.04     770 v WI at Old Trafford 2019
   3        (+3)      Pat Cummins    Aus      698      27.04    5.15     729 v SL at The Oval 2019
   4        (+1)      Kagiso Rabada SA        694      27.34    4.99     724 v Eng at Lord's 2017
   5        (-1)       Imran Tahir        SA        683      24.83    4.65     786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017
   6        (+4)      M Ur Rahman    Afg       681*     22.06    3.89     691 v Ban at Abu Dhabi 2018
   7        (+15)     Mitchell Starc    Aus      675      20.70    4.98     783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015
   8=      (-5)       Rashid Khan     Afg       658      17.80    4.14     806 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018
            (-1)       Kuldeep Yadav India     658      23.96    4.95     765 v NZ at Bay Oval 2019
  10       (+9)      L Ferguson       NZ        650      25.80    5.47     668 v WI at Old Trafford 2019 
 
Other selected rankings

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge     Eco     Highest Rating
 12        (+28)     M Amir              Pak       636      30.24    4.88     652 v SA at Lord's 2019
 16        (+6)      Mehidy Hasan   Ban      624*!    38.68    4.54     624 v Pak at Lord's 2019
 17        (+15)     Tim Murtagh      Ire         618!     31.70    4.56     618 v Zim at Belfast 2019
 18        (+1)      M Nabi               Afg      616      32.05    4.28     654 v Zim at Harare 2017
 19        (+10)     Mark Wood       Eng      612      38.83    5.56     615 v SL at Headingley 2019
 23        (+34)     S Afridi              Pak      600*!    21.17    5.50     600 v Ban at Lord's 2019
 24        (+9)      M Shami           India     596      24.75    5.48     655 v Ban at Melbourne 2015
 25        (+4)      Shadab Khan    Pak      594      29.00    4.93     607 v NZ at Edgbaston 2019
 28        (+6)      Liam Plunkett    Eng      581      29.72    5.85     646 v WI at Southampton 2017
 32        (+3)      Andy McBrine    Ire         554*     35.45    4.36     570 v Zim at Bready 2019
 33        (+11)     Lasith Malinga   SL        552      29.02    5.36     675 v Ban at Colombo (RPS) 2007
 35=      (+16)     D Pretorius        SA        539*!    28.03    4.77     539 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019
 40        (+42)     Sheldon Cottrell WI        520*     33.75    5.96     527 v SL at Durham 2019
 42=      (+103)   Jofra Archer      Eng      516*!    24.75    4.81     516 v NZ at Durham 2019
 44        (+6)      Nathan Lyon     Aus      510*!    44.31    4.83     510 v SA at Old Trafford 2019
 54        (+7)      Hardik Pandya  India     482      40.37    5.56     553 v SA at Centurion 2018
 58        (+29)     Ben Stokes       Eng      474!     41.11    6.01     474 v NZ at Durham 2019 
 
All-rounders (top five)
 
Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Highest Rating
   1        ( - )       S Al Hasan        Ban      406      453 v Zim at Chittagong 2009
   2        (+9)      Ben Stokes       Eng      316!     316 v NZ at Durham 2019
   3        ( - )       M Nabi               Afg      310      352 v Ire at Greater Noida 2017
   4        ( - )       Imad Wasim      Pak      299*/ ! 299 v Ban at Lord's 2019
   5        (-3)       Rashid Khan     Afg       288      359 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018  

