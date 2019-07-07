Virat Kohli remains on top but Rohit Sharma bridges the gap in ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli has retained the top position among batsmen after scoring five half-centuries in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 but opener Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap in the latest update to the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a stupendous run in the league stage of the 10-team tournament.

Kohli’s 442 runs at an average of 63.14 have seen him gain one point and reach 891 points while Rohit has bridged the gap from 51 points to only six after becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in the World Cup. His 885 points going into the semi-finals are a career-high.

There have been many other notable movements too, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam going up to third place, just behind his career-high second place achieved in June 2018, and Australia opener David Warner re-entering at number six after a highly successful group stage that saw him aggregate 638 runs, just nine less than leading scorer Rohit.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s consistent efforts have seen him rise four places and back into the top-10 at the eighth place while Australia’s Usman Khawaja has risen to a career-high 15th place. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have both risen in the rankings with Roy reaching a career-best 13th place.

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, who has come in for a lot of praise from captain Faf du Plessis, have also achieved career-best rankings of 34 and 30, after gains of 54 and 32 places, respectively.

In other movements among batsmen, Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando has risen a whopping 110 places to 85th place, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran has risen to 92nd from outside the top 400, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reached a career-best batting points tally of 692.

India’s new-ball bowler Jasprit Bumrah has extended his lead at the top from 21 points to 56 points after grabbing 17 wickets in the nine league matches at the World Cup, with Boult remaining in second place after a memorable league phase that included a hat-trick against Australia, the first ever in ODI cricket at Lord’s.

Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan remain in the top-10 despite their team losing all matches, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Mohammad Amir have improved despite not coming into the tournament with many impressive performances.

The England pair of Jofra Archer (up 103 places to 42) and Mark Wood (up 10 places to 19), as well as rising Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi (up 34 places to 23rd) are among the others to gain in the latest rankings update.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has retained the top spot among all-rounders, while England’s Ben Stokes has gained nine places to reach the second position.

In the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, England remain in the first position at 123 points but only ahead of India on decimal points, while New Zealand and Australia are similarly both on 112 with the former fractionally ahead, and South Africa fifth on 110 points.

Top 10 in MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as of 8 July):

Rank Team Points

1 England 123

2 India 123

3 New Zealand 112

4 Australia 112

5 South Africa 110

6 Pakistan 98

7 Bangladesh 89

8 Sri Lanka 79

9 West Indies 77

10 Afghanistan 59



(Developed by David Kendix)

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 8 July, after the league stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 891 59.70 911 v Eng at Headingley 2018

2 ( - ) Rohit Sharma India 885! 49.18 885 v SL at Headingley 2019

3 (+4) Babar Azam Pak 827 53.55 846 v NZ at Wellington 2018

4 (+2) Faf du Plessis SA 820! 47.47 820 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019

5 (-2) Ross Taylor NZ 813 47.90 841 v Ban at The Oval 2019

6 (RE) David Warner Aus 803 46.12 880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

7 (+1) Joe Root Eng 791 51.32 824 v SL at Dambulla 2018

8 (+4) K Williamson NZ 790 47.89 798 v SA at Centurion 2015

9 (-4) Q de Kock SA 781 45.01 814 v SL at Durban 2019

10 (+1) Aaron Finch Aus 778 40.70 798 v Eng at Lord's 2019

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

11 (+3) Imam-ul-Haq Pak 764*! 54.58 764 v Ban at Lord's 2019

12 (+3) Jonny Bairstow Eng 761 48.12 777 v Aus at Durham 2018

13= (+6) Jason Roy Eng 755! 42.58 755 v NZ at Durham 2019

15 (+6) U Khawaja Aus 731* 42.00 735 v NZ at Lord's 2019

19= (+1) M Rahim Ban 704 35.69 715 v Afg at Southampton 2019

22 (+10) S Al Hasan Ban 692! 37.86 692 v Pak at Lord's 2019

25 (+5) Ben Stokes Eng 667 39.36 677 v India at Edgbaston 2019

26 (+3) S Hetmyer WI 659* 39.86 661 v NZ at Old Trafford 2019

30 (+32) V der Dussen SA 630*! 73.77 630 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019

31 (RE) Steve Smith Aus 618 40.93 752 v Pak at Sydney 2017

34= (+2) A Mathews SL 601 41.97 707 v Eng at Colombo (RPS) 2014

(+54) Alex Carey Aus 601*! 39.89 601 v SA at Old Trafford 2019

36 (+20) Haris Sohail Pak 600* 46.00 607 v Afg at Headingley 2019

45 (+3) Mahmudullah Ban 564 34.57 579 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018

50 (+17) Imad Wasim Pak 556*! 42.72 556 v Ban at Lord's 2019

85 (+110) A Fernando SL 467*! 34.80 467 v India at Headingley 2019



Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating

1 ( - ) J Bumrah India 814 21.71 4.50 841 v WI at Thiruvananthapur 2018

2 ( - ) Trent Boult NZ 758 24.70 5.04 770 v WI at Old Trafford 2019

3 (+3) Pat Cummins Aus 698 27.04 5.15 729 v SL at The Oval 2019

4 (+1) Kagiso Rabada SA 694 27.34 4.99 724 v Eng at Lord's 2017

5 (-1) Imran Tahir SA 683 24.83 4.65 786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

6 (+4) M Ur Rahman Afg 681* 22.06 3.89 691 v Ban at Abu Dhabi 2018

7 (+15) Mitchell Starc Aus 675 20.70 4.98 783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015

8= (-5) Rashid Khan Afg 658 17.80 4.14 806 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018

(-1) Kuldeep Yadav India 658 23.96 4.95 765 v NZ at Bay Oval 2019

10 (+9) L Ferguson NZ 650 25.80 5.47 668 v WI at Old Trafford 2019



Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating

12 (+28) M Amir Pak 636 30.24 4.88 652 v SA at Lord's 2019

16 (+6) Mehidy Hasan Ban 624*! 38.68 4.54 624 v Pak at Lord's 2019

17 (+15) Tim Murtagh Ire 618! 31.70 4.56 618 v Zim at Belfast 2019

18 (+1) M Nabi Afg 616 32.05 4.28 654 v Zim at Harare 2017

19 (+10) Mark Wood Eng 612 38.83 5.56 615 v SL at Headingley 2019

23 (+34) S Afridi Pak 600*! 21.17 5.50 600 v Ban at Lord's 2019

24 (+9) M Shami India 596 24.75 5.48 655 v Ban at Melbourne 2015

25 (+4) Shadab Khan Pak 594 29.00 4.93 607 v NZ at Edgbaston 2019

28 (+6) Liam Plunkett Eng 581 29.72 5.85 646 v WI at Southampton 2017

32 (+3) Andy McBrine Ire 554* 35.45 4.36 570 v Zim at Bready 2019

33 (+11) Lasith Malinga SL 552 29.02 5.36 675 v Ban at Colombo (RPS) 2007

35= (+16) D Pretorius SA 539*! 28.03 4.77 539 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019

40 (+42) Sheldon Cottrell WI 520* 33.75 5.96 527 v SL at Durham 2019

42= (+103) Jofra Archer Eng 516*! 24.75 4.81 516 v NZ at Durham 2019

44 (+6) Nathan Lyon Aus 510*! 44.31 4.83 510 v SA at Old Trafford 2019

54 (+7) Hardik Pandya India 482 40.37 5.56 553 v SA at Centurion 2018

58 (+29) Ben Stokes Eng 474! 41.11 6.01 474 v NZ at Durham 2019



All-rounders (top five)



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( - ) S Al Hasan Ban 406 453 v Zim at Chittagong 2009

2 (+9) Ben Stokes Eng 316! 316 v NZ at Durham 2019

3 ( - ) M Nabi Afg 310 352 v Ire at Greater Noida 2017

4 ( - ) Imad Wasim Pak 299*/ ! 299 v Ban at Lord's 2019

5 (-3) Rashid Khan Afg 288 359 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018