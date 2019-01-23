Virat Kohli rested for final 2 ODIs, T20I series against New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced their decision to rest skipper Virat Kohli for the fourth and fifth ODI against New Zealand as well as the upcoming T20I series against the same opposition.

The decision was taken after considering Kohli's workload in the last few months, as well as the need to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. There has been no replacement announced for the 30-year-old cricketer so far, with opener Rohit Sharma set to captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series.

Kohli has been in brilliant form recently and was amongst the leading run-scorers in the recent away series against Australia. The Indian team recorded a historic 2-1 triumph in the recently concluded ODI series against the Aussies, before emerging victorious by a margin of 8 wickets in the opening ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand.

Kohli played a significant role in ensuring a comfortable win for the visitors, stitching a 91-run partnership off 116 deliveries. The second ODI between the two sides will be played at Mount Maunganui, on January 26th, with the Kiwis looking to draw level in the five-match series.