Mohammad Kaif Wants Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma To Play Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In the aftermath of a disheartening 0-3 Test series loss at home to New Zealand, the spotlight has shifted to two of India's greatest cricketing icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both batters, who have been key figures for India over the past decade, are now under immense pressure to rediscover their form. Mohammad Kaif, a former India cricketer, has made a bold call urging the senior duo to feature in the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches before the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series begins in Australia.

Kaif’s Urgent Reminder: The Power of Domestic Cricket

In a social media video that has sparked significant debate, Kaif advised Kohli and Sharma to focus on getting some much-needed match practice in the domestic circuit. With India's first Test in the BGT scheduled for November 22 in Perth, Kaif emphasized that playing in the Ranji Trophy would provide both cricketers an opportunity to fine-tune their game. "Absolutely. They need form, and they need to bat for hours," Kaif stated, stressing that a strong performance in the domestic league could be just what they need ahead of a demanding tour.

This suggestion was bolstered by Kaif’s reminder of Rishabh Pant's rise during the 2020/21 series in Australia. Pant, at that time, was not part of India’s limited-overs squads and was only a backup in the Test series. However, a strong performance in a practice match in Sydney, where he scored a century, led to his inclusion in the playing XI. From there, Pant’s impact was undeniable, scoring a match-winning 89 in the series-deciding Test at the Gabba.

Kaif's message is clear: despite the comfort of international travel and luxurious accommodations, the best way to find form is through hard, grinding hours in the middle. "Forget that you travel in big cars and flights... if you want to find form, you need to put in that effort," Kaif added.

The Pressure on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Can They Bounce Back?

The call for Kohli and Rohit to play domestic cricket comes at a critical juncture in both players' careers. While they are not strangers to adversity, recent performances, particularly in Tests, have raised questions about their futures. For Kohli, this year has been one of his toughest in red-ball cricket, with only 250 runs from six matches at a lowly average of 22.72. At 36, this upcoming series in Australia could be pivotal for his Test career. His previous success Down Under, including his memorable first century in Adelaide during the 2011-12 series, gives hope that he can overcome this rough patch.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's struggles have been more evident. With just 91 runs from three Tests against New Zealand, Rohit’s form has come under heavy scrutiny. His tendency to mistime pull shots, especially against pace, has become a recurring issue. For a captain, these technical flaws are even more pronounced as the team’s performance directly impacts his leadership legacy.

Rohit’s Leadership and the Pressure of Captaincy

While the performance of both batters is crucial, the additional weight of captaincy makes Rohit's task even more challenging. If India’s Test series in Australia does not go as planned, the pressure on Rohit will be immense. Veteran cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar have even suggested that Rohit should consider stepping aside from captaincy in the event of personal issues, with Jasprit Bumrah taking over for the series.

As Kaif pointed out, Australia’s pacers will target Rohit's weaknesses, particularly his struggles with short-pitched deliveries. If Rohit can adjust his game, and perhaps show more patience before unleashing his attacking shots, he can still deliver on his immense potential. This is a challenge, however, that requires not just technical refinement but mental resilience, especially given the added scrutiny that comes with being India’s captain.

Kohli and Rohit: The Need to Justify Their Place

Both Kohli and Rohit have given so much to Indian cricket over the years, but with time and form catching up, they now face one of the toughest phases of their careers. Kaif’s call for them to play in the Ranji Trophy is not just about practice; it's about sending a message that the greatest players are willing to put in the hard yards, no matter their stature.

As they head into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, one of the most challenging tours in world cricket, the need for form is urgent. They may have the pedigree, but it’s time for them to deliver, not just for their team, but also for their own legacy. In a country where cricketing careers are shaped by performance, only consistent runs and leadership under pressure will ensure that Kohli and Rohit remain at the forefront of Indian cricket.