Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return As Team India Announce Squad For 3rd And Final ODI Vs Australia Before Cricket World Cup 2023

With the three-match ODI series between India and Australia locked at 1-1, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the final showdown. This isn't just another series; it's the last opportunity for Team India to fine-tune their skills and strategy ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The announcement of the squad for the crucial 3rd ODI against Australia has added an extra layer of intrigue to this already thrilling contest.

Squad for the 3rd ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav

KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Axar Patel*

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

R Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohd. Shami

Mohd. Siraj

All-Round Strength

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar continue to provide all-round capabilities to the squad. Their contributions with both bat and ball make them indispensable assets in the team's quest for victory.

Batting Prowess

The batting department boasts of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav, who have been consistently delivering with the bat throughout the series. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will handle the wicketkeeping duties, strengthening the middle order.

Spin Twins and Seam Attack

The spin duo of R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will play a crucial role in the upcoming match. Their ability to exploit the conditions and take crucial wickets will be instrumental in India's success. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, and Mohd. Siraj are set to lead the seam attack, aiming to dismantle Australia's top order.

Final Thoughts

As Team India readies itself for the all-important 3rd ODI against Australia, the spotlight is firmly on the players who will represent the nation in this critical encounter. With the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on the horizon, these matches offer a golden opportunity for players to showcase their skills and stake their claim for a spot in the World Cup squad.

Fans can expect an intense battle as India strives for victory in the series, using it as a platform to build momentum for the World Cup. The cricketing world watches with bated breath as these giants of the game prepare for a thrilling showdown in the lead-up to the most prestigious ODI tournament on the planet.