IND VS AUS 3RD TEST

Virat Kohli’s Crucial Advice Helps Siraj Dismiss Travis Head, Steve Smith In IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Before the delivery, Rohit Sharma suggested Siraj bowl round the wicket to Smith, believing it would make it easier for the batter to open his stance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The third Test between India and Australia has been nothing short of thrilling, and the final day has seen a dramatic turnaround for the Indian side. After India’s innings were wrapped up for 260, the stage was set for a thrilling chase. However, it wasn’t just the bowlers who made a mark – Virat Kohli's sharp cricketing instincts played a crucial role in turning the tide in India’s favor. His timely advice to Mohammed Siraj proved to be pivotal, as the Indian pacer sent both Travis Head and Steve Smith back to the pavilion in quick succession.

Kohli's Tactical Brilliance on Display

As India fought to capitalize on the early breakthroughs, Kohli’s presence on the field became a talking point. Despite no longer holding the captaincy, Kohli’s tactical acumen was as sharp as ever. During an intense moment when Siraj was about to bowl to Steve Smith, Kohli interrupted Rohit Sharma’s instructions, offering advice that would ultimately lead to Smith’s downfall.

Before the delivery, Rohit Sharma suggested Siraj bowl round the wicket to Smith, believing it would make it easier for the batter to open his stance. However, Kohli disagreed and advised Siraj to bowl over the wicket with a scrambled seam delivery, a tactic he felt had a higher chance of success against Smith’s flick shot. This advice worked like a charm.

On the very next delivery, Siraj bowled a perfect delivery on middle and leg, and Smith, unable to adjust his stance, flicked the ball straight to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Smith’s departure for a mere 15 runs was a massive breakthrough for India, and Kohli’s on-field advice proved to be the key factor in the dismissal.

The Siraj Factor: A Game-Changer

Mohammed Siraj’s performance in this Test has been nothing short of exceptional. His ability to generate swing and hit the right lengths made him a constant threat to the Australian top order. However, it was his ability to execute Kohli’s advice that really stood out. The scrambled seam delivery, which is known for its unpredictability, worked wonders against a top-class batter like Smith.

But Kohli’s influence didn’t stop there. After getting rid of Smith, Siraj was on a roll and turned his attention to the dangerous Travis Head. Head, who had been one of Australia’s most aggressive batters in recent times, was looking dangerous. Just when he was beginning to find his rhythm, Kohli once again played a crucial role. Kohli’s guidance to Siraj was clear: bowl over the stumps with the scrambled seam delivery, which increased the chances of getting Head out.

A Game of Fine Margins

Kohli’s tactical insight wasn’t just a fluke. His deep understanding of the game and ability to read situations made the difference. With Head’s wicket following soon after, India’s chances of taking control of the match increased dramatically. Head was dismissed for 17 off 19 balls, a critical blow to Australia’s resistance.

As India closed in on the Australian tail, the pressure mounted on the visitors. The combination of Siraj’s disciplined bowling, coupled with Kohli’s sharp tactical mind, was slowly but surely turning the game in India’s favor.

India's Quest for 275: A Thriller in the Making

With Australia declaring at 89/7, India now needs 275 runs to win the third Test. The stage is set for a thrilling finish, with just 54 overs left in the game. India’s top order will need to play with intent, as they chase down a challenging target.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in excellent form, picking up three wickets in the second innings, while Akash Deep and Siraj have chipped in with two wickets each. The Indian bowlers have kept Australia on the back foot, and with 275 runs to chase, it’s all to play for.

