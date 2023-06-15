Virat Kohli's Cryptic Post Has Everyone Talking

Virat Kohli has time and again actively engaged with his audience on Instagram. Over the past week, his Instagram Stories have been all about philosophical quotes and doses of inspiration. Even during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Kohli continued to motivate his followers by posting uplifting messages. After the team's loss, he shared a quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, which read, “Silence is a source of great strength.”

Now, after a brief period of silence, Kohli has once again sparked a new discussion with his latest post. This time, he has shared a quote by English writer Alan Watts, that reads, “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.”

Kohli Showed Some Promise But Failed In The WTC Final

During the WTC final, Kohli scored just 14 and 49 runs in the two innings. However, in the second innings, he showed some promise, playing a few excellent shots.

In the face of an imposing target of 444 runs, he and Ajinkya Rahane provided some stability to the Indian second innings and gave the team some hope. Unfortunately, Kohli's promising display was cut short merely half-an-hour into the final day. He fell to a loose stroke well outside the off stump and nicked it, to be caught by the slip fielder.

Kohli has since faced considerable criticism for his shot selection, with Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressing disappointment. Gavaskar's stern words on Star Sports conveyed his disapproval — “It was a bad shot. It was an ordinary shot. You are asking me about it, I think you should ask Kohli. What was that shot? That was a shot outside the off-stump.”

A lot has been said since Kohli’s sharp decline in form in Test cricket and the way forward for Indian cricket, especially in the longest format.