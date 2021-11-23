हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virushka

Virat Kohli’s 'launda from Dilli and Mumbai ki billi' reply to Anushka Sharma goes viral, see pic

Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a photo from his practice session in Mumbai where he is seen pampering a cat while it sat on his lap.

Virat Kohli’s &#039;launda from Dilli and Mumbai ki billi&#039; reply to Anushka Sharma goes viral, see pic
File image (Source: Twitter)

India's ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with a "cool" cat. Kohli resumed training in Mumbai to gear up for the second Test against New Zealand and posed with a cat during the practice session.

"A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.

Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma replied to the picture and said hello to the cute cat. "Hello billi," wrote Anushka.

However, it was Kohli's reply that garnered the attention of fans. "@anushkasharma launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi," Kohli replied to Anushka's comments on the post.

Kohli will be back in action in the second Test against New Zealand and batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the opening match on Thursday.

India stand-in vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Rahane to get back among the runs in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Pujara said Rahane is just one hundred away from roaring back to form as the batter has been working hard in the nets ahead of the series.

Meanwhile, India Test opener KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand, the BCCI confirmed on November  23 (Tuesday). He will be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, said the  BCCI release.

"Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand", read the release.

Rahul is set to undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement," said the release.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VirushkaVirat KohliAnushka SharmaIndia vs New Zealand
Next
Story

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Probable XI: Who will replace KL Rahul in India Playing XI?

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra removed Jonas surname from her Twitter and Instagram