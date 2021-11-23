Virat Kohli’s 'launda from Dilli and Mumbai ki billi' reply to Anushka Sharma goes viral, see pic

India's ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with a "cool" cat. Kohli resumed training in Mumbai to gear up for the second Test against New Zealand and posed with a cat during the practice session.

"A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.

Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma replied to the picture and said hello to the cute cat. "Hello billi," wrote Anushka.

However, it was Kohli's reply that garnered the attention of fans. "@anushkasharma launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi," Kohli replied to Anushka's comments on the post.

Kohli will be back in action in the second Test against New Zealand and batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the opening match on Thursday.

India stand-in vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Rahane to get back among the runs in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Pujara said Rahane is just one hundred away from roaring back to form as the batter has been working hard in the nets ahead of the series.

Meanwhile, India Test opener KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand, the BCCI confirmed on November 23 (Tuesday). He will be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, said the BCCI release.

"Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand", read the release.

NEWS - Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand. More details here -https://t.co/ChXVhBSb6H #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/uZp21Ybajx — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2021

Rahul is set to undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement," said the release.