Virat Kohli’s Witty Response Leaves Kanpur Hotel Staff Stumped Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test - Watch

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, a light-hearted moment involving Virat Kohli has grabbed social media’s attention. Fresh off a dominant 280-run win in the first Test, the team’s arrival in Kanpur was marked by an amusing incident that showcased Kohli's down-to-earth persona.

Virat Kohli's welcome at the Team Hotel in Kanpur ___ pic.twitter.com/cq4ku5pK3C September 24, 2024

A Warm Welcome with a Twist

A viral video shows Kohli, along with Rishabh Pant and head coach Gautam Gambhir, arriving at their team hotel in Kanpur. While the hotel staff were keen to greet the cricket icon with flowers and handshakes, things took a humorous turn. With a bouquet in one hand and luggage in the other, Kohli, unable to respond to an offered handshake, quipped with a smile: "Sir, do hi haath hain" (I only have two hands). The staff chuckled as Kohli walked past, leaving fans entertained by his candid reaction.

While the exchange may seem trivial, it reflects the lighter side of a cricketing icon known for his fiery competitiveness on the field. Kohli’s humility and wit have endeared him to fans, proving yet again why he remains a fan favorite.

India's Dominating Performance in Chennai

Before arriving in Kanpur, India secured a resounding victory in the first Test at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, defeating Bangladesh by 280 runs in just four days. It was a match that saw India’s top performers come to the forefront, including Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill.

Ashwin’s all-round brilliance earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award, as he scored a crucial 113 in India’s first innings and followed it up with a six-wicket haul in the second. His performance not only bolstered India’s innings but also drew him level with Australian great Shane Warne for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test history, with 37.

Rishabh Pant’s Return Sparks Excitement

Rishabh Pant, returning to Test cricket after a brief hiatus, put on a dazzling display in Chennai. His knock of 109 in the second innings revived memories of his match-winning performances in Australia, as he combined aggressive strokeplay with solid defense. Pant’s quick-fire 39 in the first innings was just a prelude to his century, which put India in an unassailable position.

Pant’s return to form is a welcome boost for India’s middle order, especially with crucial Test series coming up, including the much-anticipated clashes against Australia later in the year.

Shubman Gill and Bumrah Shine

India’s young batting sensation, Shubman Gill, continued his upward trajectory with a fluent century in Chennai. His 124 laid the foundation for India’s massive first-innings total. Paired with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed 86 runs and took five wickets in the match, Gill’s performance ensured India had complete control of the game.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah was his usual lethal self. The pacer claimed five wickets in the match, with a four-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s first innings. Bumrah’s consistent ability to dismantle opposition batting line-ups remains one of India’s most potent weapons, particularly in home conditions where he pairs well with Ashwin and Jadeja.

Kohli’s Struggles with the Bat

However, amidst all the star performances, one name that didn’t shine as brightly was that of Virat Kohli. The batting maestro had a rare off-game, scoring just 6 and 17 in his two innings. While Kohli struggled against the likes of Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, his previous form indicates that a big knock may just be around the corner. With the second Test in Kanpur looming, fans are eager to see Kohli bounce back and add to his tally of over 8,000 Test runs.