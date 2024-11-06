Virat Kohli’s Worst Ranking Drop In 10 Years: Falls Out Of Top 20 In ICC Test Rankings

ICC Test Rankings: Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli faced a significant decline in his ICC Test rankings after a challenging performance against New Zealand, as confirmed in the ICC’s latest update on Wednesday, November 6. Kohli dropped eight spots in the rankings, slipping to 22nd after managing just 93 runs across three home Tests, where he particularly struggled against New Zealand’s off-spinners turning the ball away from him. Kohli’s disappointing outing mirrored India’s collective struggles, as they faced a historic 3-0 series whitewash at home — a first for India in Test cricket history.

Kohli’s drop is part of a larger slump since his return to Test cricket last month against Bangladesh, where he recorded only one half-century across five home Tests. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia approaching, the recent form of both Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma is raising concerns for India. Rohit too struggled in the series, contributing to the unexpected series loss that has left India’s fans and selectors worried.

ICC Test Rankings 2024: Rishabh Pant In Top 7

Meanwhile, other Indian players saw mixed results in the rankings. Rishabh Pant climbed five spots to reach sixth after two crucial knocks of 60 and 64 in India’s chase of 147, placing him one position short of his career-best ranking of fifth, last achieved in July 2022. Young batter Shubman Gill also advanced in the rankings, reaching 16th after scoring 90 in the first innings of the final Test.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell also rose in the rankings, climbing eight spots to secure the seventh position following scores of 82 and 21 in the final Test. This climb brings him back into the top 10 after being ranked as high as third in September. However, Yashaswi Jaiswal’s recent decline saw him drop to fourth, and former Indian captain Kohli’s exit from the top 20 marks the end of his remarkable decade-long presence among the elite Test batters, a run that began in December 2014.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to begin later this month, Kohli and Rohit’s form will be under intense scrutiny as India aims to bounce back from the series defeat. The upcoming series provides a crucial opportunity for Kohli to regain his form and secure his place among the world’s top Test batters.