Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead cricketers in paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Cricketing fraternity reacted with shock and saddness to tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and several other players joined millions in paying their tribute to one of the greatest basketball players.

Virat Kohli, who is currently in New Zealand where India are playing, posted a black-and-white photo of Kobe Bryant on Monday morning recalling his childhood when he would wake up early to watch basketball matches featuring the NBA legend. "Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. Iam absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family

Sachin Tendulkar, the only cricketer to score 100 international centuries apart from amassing the most Test and One Day International runs, tweeted homage to Bryant. "Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," posted Tendulkar.

Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called Kobe Bryant one of the greatest sportsmen of our time. "Kobe Bryant died??? One of greatest sportsmen of our time is no more. #RIPKobe," he posted.

Traumatised by the tragedy, West Indies fast bowler Iam Bishop reacted with disbelief. "Cant be man, can’t be, surely not!," he tweeted. Sri Lankan cricket Test and ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne called the news "absolutely gutting" and added "there will never be another Kobe".

The 26-year-old West Indies batsman Shai Hope said watching basketball will never be the same again.

The 18-times NBA All-Star, known as Black Mamba and whose popularity cut across national boundaries and sports, wore jersey numbers 24 and 8 - both of which were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa, with whom he had four daughters.