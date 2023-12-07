trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696352
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Set To Be Replaced By Ishan Kishan At No.3 In Team India's T20 Team: Reports

With only six T20Is scheduled before finalizing the World Cup squad, BCCI officials conveyed their preference for Rohit Sharma to lead the T20 side.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Set To Be Replaced By Ishan Kishan At No.3 In Team India's T20 Team: Reports

Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer of the ODI World Cup 2023, may not be the first choice for India's T20 XI in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials engaged in a crucial five-hour-long meeting, signalling a potential shift in T20I leadership, according to Dainik Jagran's resources. Despite Kohli's outstanding performance in the ODI World Cup, reports suggest that his position in the T20 World Cup squad is not guaranteed.

Also Read: From Sachin Tendulkar's Double Hundred To KL Rahul's Controversial Statement: Top 10 Moments From India vs South Africa Series - In Pics

The Road to T20 World Cup 2024

With only six T20Is scheduled before finalizing the World Cup squad, BCCI officials conveyed their preference for Rohit Sharma to lead the T20 side. Both Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah are considered automatic choices, raising questions about Kohli's spot in the playing XI.

Kohli's T20 Position Uncertainty

While Kohli rewrote records in the ODI World Cup, becoming the first cricketer to score over 700 runs in a single edition, he is currently not the preferred choice at No.3 in T20Is. Reports suggest that the selectors and the board are eyeing a player who can play attacking cricket from the word go, and Ishan Kishan emerges as the frontrunner for the No.3 spot.

The Battle for No.3

Kohli, the world's leading T20I run-scorer, faces stiff competition as he generally opens for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. With opening slots likely filled, the selectors contemplate Kishan for No.3. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to complete the batting order.

Kohli's T20 Future in Question

The selectors plan to discuss Kohli's T20I future with him soon, recognizing the need for transparency. Kohli, who has not played a single T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup, will be considered for selection based on his performance in IPL 2024. His decision to opt out of the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour adds an air of uncertainty to his T20 future.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies
DNA Video
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Gogamedi Murder
DNA Video
DNA: Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives
DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?