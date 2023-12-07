Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer of the ODI World Cup 2023, may not be the first choice for India's T20 XI in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials engaged in a crucial five-hour-long meeting, signalling a potential shift in T20I leadership, according to Dainik Jagran's resources. Despite Kohli's outstanding performance in the ODI World Cup, reports suggest that his position in the T20 World Cup squad is not guaranteed.

Playing in the T20 World Cup 2024 seems tough for Virat Kohli. Ishan Kishan could potentially take his place. Discussions between selectors and Virat are pending at the moment. pic.twitter.com/eOF67KdXne — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) December 7, 2023

The Road to T20 World Cup 2024

With only six T20Is scheduled before finalizing the World Cup squad, BCCI officials conveyed their preference for Rohit Sharma to lead the T20 side. Both Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah are considered automatic choices, raising questions about Kohli's spot in the playing XI.

Kohli's T20 Position Uncertainty

While Kohli rewrote records in the ODI World Cup, becoming the first cricketer to score over 700 runs in a single edition, he is currently not the preferred choice at No.3 in T20Is. Reports suggest that the selectors and the board are eyeing a player who can play attacking cricket from the word go, and Ishan Kishan emerges as the frontrunner for the No.3 spot.

The Battle for No.3

Kohli, the world's leading T20I run-scorer, faces stiff competition as he generally opens for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. With opening slots likely filled, the selectors contemplate Kishan for No.3. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to complete the batting order.

Kohli's T20 Future in Question

The selectors plan to discuss Kohli's T20I future with him soon, recognizing the need for transparency. Kohli, who has not played a single T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup, will be considered for selection based on his performance in IPL 2024. His decision to opt out of the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour adds an air of uncertainty to his T20 future.