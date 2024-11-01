Virat Kohli Sets New Milestone, Becomes First Indian Cricketer To Cross 20 Crore Mark With Record-Breaking RCB Deal For IPL

IPL 2025 Retention: In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has become the first Indian player in IPL history to breach the 20-crore mark with a record-breaking retention by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2025 season. RCB has retained Kohli for an impressive sum of Rs 21 crore, a move that has set a new standard in IPL contracts. Kohli was one of the three players retained by RCB, along with Rajat Patidar, retained for Rs 11 crore, and uncapped left-arm fast bowler Yash Dayal, secured at Rs 5 crore.

While Kohli’s retention was anticipated, his Rs 21 crore price tag has caught the attention of the cricket world, placing him in a league of his own as the first Indian to cross the 20-crore mark in the IPL. Previously, only Australian stars Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc had crossed this milestone, with Rs 20.50 crore and Rs 24.75 crore deals, respectively.

In a statement following his retention, Kohli expressed his excitement about extending his long-standing association with RCB. "I have been retained for the three-year cycle starting next year. I am super excited. It's been a special relationship, which continues to grow stronger. At the end of the cycle, it will be 20 years with RCB, which is a special feeling in itself. I never thought I would play for so many years with one team," Kohli said in a video message.

King Kohli expresses his feelings and aspirations for the upcoming IPL ahead of the Mega Auction… pic.twitter.com/aKZEv8mtYf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2024

RCB’s decision to retain Kohli, Patidar, and Dayal marks a shift in strategy aimed at strengthening the Indian core of the team, a focus emphasized by Mo Bobat, RCB's Director of Cricket. “We’re all too aware of the need to establish a strong Indian core for the 2025 IPL season, and we feel that our retention decisions are a significant step in the right direction. It’s great to continue Virat’s lengthy association with RCB. I’m confident that a new group of players will benefit hugely from his inspirational and infectious energy, and his commitment to high standards,” said Bobat.

RCB’s retention choices also mean that several prominent players, including captain Faf du Plessis, all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Will Jacks, and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, will be entering the mega auction pool. With Kohli’s record-setting retention, RCB has showcased its commitment to bolstering the team’s Indian lineup as it heads into the next IPL cycle.