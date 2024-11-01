Virat Kohli Shakes Leg On 'My Name Is Lakhan' Song during IND vs NZ 3rd Test - Watch

India’s star batter Virat Kohli was spotted dancing to Bollywood chartbuster ‘My Name is Lakhan’ during the first day of the third and final Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was Kiwi’s skipper Tom Latham who won the toss and decided to bat first.

Fans looked excited as they were spotted dancing and singing in the stands. One of the same videos has been doing rounds on social media where fans were seen dancing to the Bollywood song ‘My Name is Lakhan’.

In the video, apart from the fans, Virat Kohli was also seen shaking his legs as he was doing the hook step of the song.

We did it again! Making Virat Kohli groove to My Name is Lakhan! Wait for it #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lC2cGyTZWa — Shrutika Gaekwad (Shrustappen33) November 1, 2024

Talking about the game, the Indian team came up with one change to their playing XI for the third Test as they rested Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj replaced the star pacer in India’s playing XI.

New Zealand on the other hand, made two changes as they added Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi in place of Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner. The Indian team started batting after restricting the visitors to just 235 runs in the first innings. For India, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at the end of the first day of play in Mumbai.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.