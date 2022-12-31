Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli posted an adorable pic from his current holiday. The batter is not part of the squad for T20I series vs Sri Lanka at home. He has taken a break from international cricket to be with his family and will return to play the three ODIs vs the Lankans that starts on January 10 in Guwahati. For now, Kohli does not want to think about cricket and is enjoying his short vacation. He has gone on vacation with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. The location is unknown but the photo that Kohli dropped from his holiday looks picturesque.

Kohli and family saw the last sunrise of 2022. The cricketer posted the picture of the last sunriser of 2022 on his Instagram handle. He wrote: "To the last sunrise of 2022".

See Virat Kohli's last picture from 2022 here.

Virat had an average 2022 as far as his cricket is concerned. He had a poor first half of 2022 as he struggled in IPL and then in England. He then took a long break from cricket, of about a month, and then came back afresh in the Asia Cup where he smashed many runs, including a hundred against Afghanistan, which was also his first international hundred in 3 years. He took his good form to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with a total of 296 runs. The highlight of the World Cup was his 82-run unbeaten knock vs Pakistan which took India to a come-from-behind win.

Kohli finished 2022 with low scores in 2 Tests vs Bangladesh but he will hope to come good in an important year like 2023 with World Test Championship final at stake and also the World Cup 2023 which is to be held in India later.