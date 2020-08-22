हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and others extend greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

On the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 on Saturday, the cricket fraternity came in unison and extended their warm greetings to the countrymen on this auspicious festivalwhich marks the arrival of 'Lord Ganesha'. 

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and others extend greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

On the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 on Saturday, the cricket fraternity came in unison and extended their warm greetings to the countrymen on this auspicious festival which marks the arrival of 'Lord Ganesha'. 

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, all took to their official social media handles to wish their fans on this special occasion.

With the usual frenzy, glitter and glam missing this year due to coronavirus pandemic, skipper Kohli wished that Ganpati Bappa protects everyone at this difficult time.

"May Lord Ganesha protect us in these difficult moments. Folded hands Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay safe and have a great day with your loved ones," the swashbuckling Indian batsman wrote on Twitter.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, posted an adorable photo of Lord Ganesha and tweeted, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi Wisdom, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones."

Meanwhile, Yuvraj shared a picture of him carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha and hoped that Bappa removes all the obstacles and fills everyone's life with happiness.

"This Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Lord Ganesha removes all obstacles from our paths and showers everyone with abundance, happiness and great good fortune," he wrote.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also posted a picture of him bringing Lord Ganesha to his home while also extending warm greetings to his countrymen.

"Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murthy! Darshan Marte Maan wish fulfilment! Ganpati Bappa Morya. #HappyGaneshChaturthi," Sehwag tweeted.

Here are other wishes:

 

 

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, the occasion marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day long festival is being celebrated this year with precautions as deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the normal functioning.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra. 

Tags:
Ganesh ChaturthiVirat KohliYuvraj SinghVirender SehwagShikhar Dhawan
Next
Story

India to host England in February 2021, IPL 14 in April: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M21S

CBI starts investigation in Sushant's Bandra flat