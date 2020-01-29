हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli snaps MS Dhoni's record of most T20I runs as Indian captain

Run-machine Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Wednesday when he surpassed former skipper M.S. Dhoni to score most runs in T20Is as India captain.

Virat Kohli snaps MS Dhoni&#039;s record of most T20I runs as Indian captain

Hamilton: Run-machine Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Wednesday when he surpassed former skipper M.S. Dhoni to score most runs in T20Is as India captain.

Kohli took only 37 matches to go past Dhoni's tally of 1112 runs as captain in T20I cricket. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis holds the record for most runs as captain in T20I cricket with 1273 runs. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has 1148 runs in T20Is.

Kohli finished the Hamilton T20I with 1126 runs (as captain). The India captain was dismissed for 38 from 27 balls in the penultimate over of the innings as he perished while eyeing a late charge.

New Zealand paceman Hamish Bennett took three wickets to put Rohit Sharma's half-century in shade as the hosts restricted India to 179/5 in 20 overs in the third T20I at Seddon Park.

India raced to 69/0 in the first six overs and it looked like New Zealand's ploy of asking India to bat first to blunt their strength of chasing would fall flat. But the Kiwi bowlers came back beautifully to tighten the screws on the Indian batsmen.

The visitors made some ground in the final over as Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja hit a six each to take 18 off Tim Southee's over.
 

