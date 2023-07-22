Virat Kohli’s Outlook: Team Success Over Personal Milestones

India's innings in the second Test was led by Virat Kohli, who guided the team to a total of 438 runs, courtesy a score of 121 off 206 deliveries. In the process, Kohli also equalled Sir Don Bradman's Test centuries record at 29. Additionally, it marked his 76th international century and his first away from home since December 2018. As far as numbers are concerned, Virat Kohli now holds more centuries away in Test cricket (15) than he has scored in matches played in India (14). He also became the first player to notch up a hundred in his 500th international match.

When asked about this achievement, Virat Kohli humbly stated that he does not focus on statistics and milestones, as his primary concern is contributing to the team's success. He also said that scoring centuries in critical situations for the team holds more significance for him than merely achieving personal milestones. He went on to say that the impact he leaves on the field and the contribution he makes to the team's success are what truly matter in the long run.

“These stats and milestones, if I do them in a situation where the team needs me, for me that's more special than just ticking the numbers. Honestly, it is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years. It is what impact you left on the field which is more special for me and for the team,” Virat Kohli said.



The pitch was not quite tailor-made for quick scoring and this made Virat Kohli work hard for his runs. The batter expressed satisfaction with his performance and acknowledged that the slow pitch, soft ball, and sluggish outfield required him to be patient and work hard for his runs.

Virat Kohli added 159 runs with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket and this was a key partnership in India crossing the 400-run mark.

“I was pretty happy with the way I went about things, took my time. They were bowling in pretty decent areas when I walked. I had to be patient as the ball was getting soft, the surface was slow and the outfield was slow as well. Run scoring wasn't as fluent as one would like it to be. I had to do the hard yards and because of all these factors it was very satisfying,” said Kohli.