India batter Virat Kohli was missing when the first batch of the Indian players left for USA to take part in the T20 World Cup 2024. Also, missing were Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. These three are set to leave India for T20 World Cup later this month. As far as Virat is concerned, he did not leave with the first batch because he had asked for a small break from the BCCI and it was approved, said a report in Indian Express.

Virat was busy playing IPL and his tournament was extended till May 22. After RCB crashed out, the star cricketer wants to spend some time with his family, to freshen up his body and mind for the mega event ahead.

Samson had informed BCCI about his late departure in advance as well. He has cited 'some personal work in Dubai' as the reason for his late departure. There is no confirmed update on why Hardik is leaving so late along with these two cricketers.

"Kohli had informed us way beforehand that he will be joining the team late and that is why the BCCI has kept his visa appointment for a later date. He is expected to fly out to New York in the early morning of May 30th. The BCCI has agreed to his request," a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

On Saturday night, the first batch of the Indian team left for USA. This batch included the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel among others. India play only warm-up clash against Bangladesh on June 1. The Men in Blue will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on June 5 vs Ireland.

Virat is set to miss the game as well as Sanju and Hardik. India will be willing to try out the bench in the warm-up clash before they finalise their XI for the Ireland game.