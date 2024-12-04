Virat Kohli Takes On Jasprit Bumrah In Adelaide Nets - Watch Video

The modern legends of the Indian team Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli had an intense face-off in the nets at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli who smashed a brilliant century in the first Test between India and Australia in Perth of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was spotted playing some glorious on-drive against Bumrah.

Earlier, under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team outplayed Australia by Australia by 295 runs in Perth's Optus Stadium. Bumrah ended the game by taking eight wickets and dominating the hosts in both innings.

Virat Kohli facing Jasprit Bumrah in nets pic.twitter.com/5X6aASTjyv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (Trend_VKohli) December 3, 2024

The Indian team will be locking horns with Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. Now that Rohit Sharma has returned to the side, the Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum in the second test too.

The former India batter Virat Kohli has scored ten centuries from 42 games on Australian soil as of now. The likes of Jack Hobbs (9 centuries in Australia), Sachin Tendulkar (9 centuries in Sri Lanka), Sir Vivian Richards (8 centuries in England), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 centuries in West Indies) are also part of the elite list.

In a total of 43 games in Australia, Virat has collected 2710 runs at an average of 54.20 with a top score of 169 back in December 2014 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.