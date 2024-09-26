Virat Kohli Takes Style To Nets; Bats With Sunglasses Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral - Watch

As India prepares for their second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, all eyes are on Virat Kohli. The Indian ace has been at the center of attention, not just for his upcoming performance but for a rather interesting choice during his practice session – wearing sunglasses while batting. Kohli was seen taking inspiration from teammate Shreyas Iyer, who donned shades during a Duleep Trophy match earlier this year, adding a dash of flair to an otherwise routine practice. But beyond the style statement, Kohli’s return to form has become a key talking point. Following a lackluster performance in the first Test against Bangladesh, where he managed just 6 and 17 runs in two innings, the former Indian captain is looking to regain his batting prowess. With the Kanpur Test just around the corner, this quirky gesture could be a sign of renewed focus or simply a lighthearted moment amidst the intensity of international cricket.

Virat Kohli in today's practice session at Kanpur _ pic.twitter.com/df7oDOjUbT September 25, 2024

Also Read: IPL 2025 Mega Auction Probable Retention Rules - In Pics

Kohli’s Net Session: A Battle Against Bumrah and Spin

During India’s training session on Wednesday, September 25, Kohli faced a formidable lineup of his own teammates – Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel. The session didn’t go as smoothly as fans would have hoped. Kohli was repeatedly dismissed by Bumrah, who toyed with the star batter’s defense using clever outswingers. Despite initially appearing confident, Kohli found himself deceived multiple times, much to Bumrah’s delight.

The real challenge, however, came when Kohli switched to facing spinners. Axar Patel was the first to exploit a crack in Kohli’s aggressive style. The batter missed a well-placed delivery, bowled through the middle stump, and looked visibly frustrated. Ashwin followed suit, dismissing Kohli in a similar fashion and ending what can only be described as a tough day at the nets for the senior batter.

A Struggle for Form

Virat Kohli’s form in Test cricket has been a growing concern for the Indian team. The master of chases, who once dominated in all formats, has seen a dip in his Test performances, especially in 2024. His struggle against both pace and spin, coupled with his dismissals in the Chennai Test, has raised questions about his readiness for the challenges ahead, including the upcoming Australia tour.

Kohli’s tendency to get caught fishing outside the off-stump line has been a recurring theme in his dismissals, a weakness that opponents are capitalizing on. With just a handful of matches left before India takes on Australia in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli’s return to form is not just a personal quest but a national imperative. India, standing atop the World Test Championship standings, cannot afford any more slip-ups if they hope to secure a spot in the final and, for the first time, claim the elusive title.

India’s Unbeaten Home Streak and Bangladesh’s Fight

Despite Kohli’s individual challenges, the Indian team as a whole remains a force to be reckoned with, especially in home conditions. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma’s men extended their unbeaten streak in India with their dominant win in Chennai. Yet, Bangladesh had their moments during the first Test, with glimpses of brilliance that nearly had India on the ropes. As the teams head into the Kanpur Test, Bangladesh will be keen to capitalize on any opportunities that come their way.

For Kohli, this Test will be more than just about scoring runs – it’s about proving to himself and his fans that he still has the hunger and capability to succeed in the longest format. With four more Tests, including a home series against New Zealand, before the tour to Australia, Kohli has a narrow window to rediscover his form.