Virat Kohli teases Ishant Sharma, reveals what's inside his bag, pacer gets irritated - WATCH

Indian men's cricket team landed in Johannesburg on Thursday. The BCCI posted a video of the team's journey from Mumbai to the national capital of South Africa, where India are scheduled to play 3 Tests and 3 ODIs each.

The first Test match starts December 26 in Johannesburg.

In the video, Team India members can be seen sharing a joke, teasing each other and some just casually chatting around.

One can also see new head coach Rahul Dravid and Shreyas Iyer sitting together and having a laugh over something.

But the feature of this video is how Test captain Virat Kohli is teasing his pacer Ishant Sharma. Both these cricketers are old friends who used to play for Delhi. Kohli found a way to tease the lanky pacer, saying that Ishant is ready to travel anywhere as his suitcased is filled with all essentials.

Kohli then takes a look at what all things Ishant is carrying in his little suitcase. It has his chappals, his phone chargers, his shorts etc.

Ishant is, at first, irritated by Test captain taking too much interest in his belongings but then at the end tells the camera that he also carries books with him.

An irritated Ishant can be heard telling Kohli," Mat kar yaar, subah subah pareshan" and there is a childlike innocence in his voice which also tells us that he is certainly not a morning person.

Check out the video here: