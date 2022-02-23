Virat Kohli thanks Yuvraj Singh for special boots, says THIS about Punjab batter’s ‘comeback from cancer’

Former India captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s friendship goes back a long way. On Tuesday (February 22), Yuvraj had sent a special pair of boots along with a heartfelt note to his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.

Kohli returned the favour to the former India batter by posting a special thank you note on social media. “Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha pic.twitter.com/KDrd2JQCHU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 23, 2022

Team India batter was referring to Yuvraj Singh’s recovery from cancer, which was diagnosed sometime after the India’s win 2011 50-over World Cup, where Yuvi was the ‘Player-of-the-tournament’.

Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday wrote a heartfelt letter to Kohli and said that he has seen the southpaw grow as a cricketer and as a person. In the letter, Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day,” wrote Yuvraj in the letter.

The swashbuckling batter, who holds the record of fastest fifty in T20 Internationals, also recounted the memories spent together with Kohli, be it scoring runs for the country or sharing lighter moments off the field. “You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud,” he added.

Yuvraj, who shares close association with sports brand PUMA alongside Kohli, also took the occasion to gift one of India’s most successful captains a special edition of PUMA’s golden boots.

(with ANI inputs)