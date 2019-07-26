Virat Kohli to attend Pro Kabaddi League in Mumbai on July 27

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will join the kabaddi fever when Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 caravan arrives in Mumbai. Kohli will cheer for for U Mumba on July 27, 2019. The Mumbai leg opens with the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, touted as one of the toughest games of the season. It is also special as former U Mumba captain Anup Kumar, has turned coach for Puneri Paltan in season 7.

Virat Kohli will be present at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors.

Earlier, a PKL statement had erroneously claimed that Kohli will be present in the Pro Kabaddi match as well the India-West Indies Test match on August 27. According to that statement by PKL, the Indian skipper "will be singing the national anthem on August 27, 2019 ahead of one of the toughest games of the season -- the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, coached by Anup Kumar, a former U Mumba captain".

As per the fixture of Indian cricket team for their tour of the West Indies, the Men in Blue are slated to participate in the first Test of the two-match series starting from August 22-26. And Kohli will be leading the Team India against Windies.

Earlier it was said that Kohli will be rested for the limited-overs section of the West Indies tour which begins on August 3 and ends on September 3.

He, however, has made himself available for the tour and will be leading the side in the three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests - part of the ICC Test Championship - in the Caribbean Islands.