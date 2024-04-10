As the cricketing world eagerly awaits India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20 World Cup, one name that has dominated the discourse is that of Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain, who has been a mainstay in the national team across formats, found his place in the T20I lineup under scrutiny in recent months. However, BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, has now delivered a resounding verdict on Kohli, quashing any lingering doubts about the stalwart's participation in the marquee event.

Ajit Agarkar said, "Virat Kohli sets the benchmark for this generation. What he has done over 15 years is amazing and he's only gotten fitter and you can see the results".

Agarkar, the former India all-rounder, lavished praise on Kohli's unparalleled fitness and the transformative impact it has had on the entire Indian cricket ecosystem. "Look at Virat. He is one of those guys who has set a benchmark. 10-15 years into his career, he has only gotten fitter. And you can see the results," Agarkar said on the SportifywithPRG podcast.

The selector's words carry significant weight, especially in the context of the ongoing debate surrounding Kohli's strike-rate and its potential implications for his T20 World Cup selection. While the veteran batter has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, scoring 316 runs at an average of 105 and a strike-rate of 146, his tendency to bat cautiously at times has raised concerns. However, Agarkar's acknowledgment of Kohli's fitness and the influence it has had on the younger generation of cricketers suggests that the selectors are firmly behind the 34-year-old. "If someone like him sets an example and puts forward certain things that you need or certain fitness levels that you need, gradually it progresses across the ecosystem," Agarkar explained, highlighting Kohli's role as a trailblazer in the field of fitness.

The selector's comments also align with the broader narrative that has emerged in recent years, where the BCCI has placed a strong emphasis on fitness and conditioning. Agarkar credited the board's efforts, stating, "BCCI has been instrumental as well with all the academies that have happened. You learn a lot quicker. Boys today at 15-16 are a lot fitter than what they were and they should be now with the amount of knowledge, awareness and facilities available."

Agarkar's endorsement of Kohli's fitness and its influence on the Indian cricket landscape provides a strong indication that the selectors are likely to back the veteran batter for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With the squad announcement expected in the coming weeks, Kohli's inclusion appears to be a foregone conclusion, much to the relief of his ardent supporters.

As the cricketing world turns its attention to the T20 World Cup, the spotlight will undoubtedly remain firmly on Virat Kohli and his quest to cement his legacy in the shortest format of the game. With Ajit Agarkar's ringing endorsement, Kohli's place in the Indian team seems secure, setting the stage for a potentially memorable campaign on the global stage.