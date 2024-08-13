Virat Kohli To Play In Duleep Trophy 2024? 14-Year-Old Tweet Goes Viral Amid Speculation

Duleep Trophy 2024: Virat Kohli's 14-year-old tweet about the Duleep Trophy has resurfaced and gone viral after reports suggested he might participate in the upcoming domestic tournament. The tweet, posted in 2010, read, "Wish me luck for the Duleep Trophy," at a time when Kohli was already a key player in the Indian white-ball teams. Since then, Kohli has not played any domestic cricket, with his last appearance being in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi in 2012.

Wish me luck for Duleep Trophy January 25, 2010

Current reports present conflicting information about Kohli's involvement in the Duleep Trophy. According to reports that Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, will not participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from September 5 to 22. Instead, players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and KL Rahul are expected to feature prominently.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had previously instructed players to participate in domestic cricket when not on international duty, but Kohli and other senior players might be exempt due to India's busy Test schedule this year. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will face Bangladesh in two Tests, followed by a three-match series against New Zealand at home and a five-match series against Australia starting in November.

The Duleep Trophy presents a chance for players like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to push for a place in the national team. Kohli, who has struggled with form this season, will aim to regain his touch before the key series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia. Despite a standout performance in the T20 World Cup final, Kohli has been inconsistent, though he boasts an impressive record against Bangladesh with 437 runs in six Tests, including two centuries.

High-profile cricketers like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to take part in the tournament, either fully or partially. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been given the choice to opt in or out of the competition.