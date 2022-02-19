Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Sri Lanka due to THIS reason

The BCCI has given senior batter Virat Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble as he left for home before the third T20 International against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.

As reported by PTI on Friday, Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamshala on February 26 and 27.

''Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of,'' a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day.

Earlier, Kohli lauded Team India's performance against West Indies in the second T20I on Friday.

Kohli and Rishabh Pant's quality knocks were backed up by a spirited bowling performance at the death by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel as India defeated West Indies by eight runs to seal the series.

Kohli scored 52 runs off 41 balls before Pant and Venkatesh Iyer helped India post 186 in the 20 overs.

"Went down to the wire. Great character on display," Kohli tweeted after India's win.

With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the final T20I will be played on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.