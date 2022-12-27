SHOCKING - Virat Kohli to take break from T20Is, aims to focus on ODIs and Test - Check Details 

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli is temporarily taking a break from T20Is to concentrate on ODIs and Test cricket. He hasn't told the BCCI when he plans to return to T20Is, but will not play any T20s before the IPL 2023. Kohli will take a brief break after his tour of Bangladesh before returning for the ODI series. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will also be absent in addition to Kohli. The T20 team will be captained by Hardik Pandya. Rohit, who has a broken thumb, is battling against time to be ready for the ODIs that begin on January 10.

“Yes, Virat has informed he is unavailable for the T20s. He will return for the ODI series. It’s unclear at the moment whether he is taking a sabbatical from T20Is. But of course, he will be in plans for important series. As for Rohit, it looks tough and we don’t want to rush his return. Whether he is fit is a call that will be made in the due course. He is batting but can’t take the risk in feeding,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Kohli's absence will make it simpler for the selectors as they concentrate on creating a team for the T20 World Cup in 2024. India is considering a T20 Reboot as many seniors, including captain Rohit Sharma, are expected to be fired. The 2024 World Cup selection committee will experiment with younger players.

Despite being in peak physical condition, Kohli, 34, wants to control his workload. He still has aspirations to compete in the 2024 World Cup, but he will concentrate more on the longer formats. He will, however, continue to play T20 in the IPL. India will play 6 T20 matches with a youthful lineup prior to the IPL.

The thumb injury Rohit sustained during IND vs BAN's second ODI is still bothering him. The BCCI wants to avoid taking any chances because of the upcoming Australia series in February. The medical staff will evaluate any injuries. Only if he is 100% will he come back.