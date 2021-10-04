Virat Kohli trolls PBKS for their ‘Shanti’ tweet after RCB beat KL Rahul’s men in IPL 2021 clash – WATCH

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore booked their playoffs spot by defeating Punjab Kings on Sunday (October 3). RCB managed to hold onto their nerves to register a six-run win over KL Rahul’s men in a close encounter to make it to the playoffs stage for second time in a row.

Meanwhile, Kohli hit back at PBKS for their old tweet. During their previous encounter in the first leg of the IPL 2021, PBKS had tweeted a banter post against RCB when they were closing in on victory. The tweet read, "Yahan pe sab shanti shanti hai (everything is very peaceful here)!", along with a picture of the RCB dugout. The tweet has now been deleted.

Here’s the screenshot of the tweet:

However, after RCB won on Sunday, Kohli trolled Punjab while reminding them of their old tweet. RCB shared a video of their "dressing room chat" after the match, and before the team talk, Kohli is heard saying "Bohot shanti hai aaj (It's very peaceful today)".

Watch Kohli's banter here:

Virat Kohli took a dig at #PunjabKings ‘dug-out’ tweet which was tweeted earlier this year in #IPL2021 during their match against #RCB. pic.twitter.com/DFzoxAlF4P — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) October 4, 2021

Talking about the match, Glenn Maxwell's 34-ball-57 propelled RCB to 164 for 7 which is the highest team total in Sharjah this season and then Yuzvendra Chahal owned the middle-overs with another game-changing spell of 3/29 which saw KL Rahul's team finish at 158 for 6.

With 16 points from 12 games, RCB thus became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to make it to the last-four stage. Punjab Kings with 10 points from 13 games can reach 12 points but with a net run-rate of -0.241 and having played one match more than Rajasthan Royals (10 points), Mumbai Indians (10 points), and KKR (10 points before evening game), they are all but out of the competition.