Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Pakistan captain hits yet another century, cricket fans call him 'King of Test' - Check Reaction
In the ongoing, Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Babar smashed yet another century to underline his dominance in the longest format of the game.
Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is one of the most talented batsmen in the current cricketing world. Even though there is a big age gap between him and former India skipper Virat Kohli, cricket fans tend to compare both in all formats of the game. Virat is a legend in One-Day Internationals while there is a debate on who is better batsman in T20, Babar or Virat. When it comes to Test cricket, considering the recent form of Pakistan batter one can say that he has taken a huge lead against his India counterpart. In the ongoing, Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Babar smashed yet another century to underline his dominance in the longest format of the game.
As soon as Babar smashed the ton, Twitter was flooded with Tweets like 'King Babar' - here are some reactions
King for reason #BabarAzam_ #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/p8WIaqkvWo — Muhammad Zubair (@MZaibi74) December 26, 2022
King Leading from front___#BabarAzam_ @babarazam258 https://t.co/l0lAatQaJ2 — Zain (@zainali76511) December 26, 2022
Class Century _ #BabarAzam_ #PAKvNZ #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/1tmMHXfdXn — Saad Asif (@SaadAsif_20) December 26, 2022
Cry Louder Kohli Sons __#BabarAzam_ ___ pic.twitter.com/PvqzMErdMW — Umar Qadri __ (@TheUmarQadry) December 26, 2022
That's why i just love him.. Say Mashallah_King for a reason.. Hatters need to understand that Pakistan team is nothing without him.. To #SochnaBhiManaHai #BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/zslOfckpXU — Umair18 (@Umair1811) December 26, 2022
Keep supporting him...He need his fans support __#BabarAzam_ https://t.co/yrS5IvaydU — Naizeeee_ (@IkramAnaiza) December 26, 2022
Another milestone for the runs machine!
Pakistan's captain #BabarAzam_ has now reached 3,500 runs in Test cricket _ #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/pcx1UbfvI5 — Kiran Naeem (@Kiran_Naeem_) December 26, 2022
Babar Azam is now the leading run-scorer in Tests for 2022 _#BabarAzam_#AUSvsSA#PAKvNZ #BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/cDbfnjchLm — Basharat Ali (@basharat4t6) December 26, 2022
Eat. Sleep. Century. Repeat_.#BabarAzam_ #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Aqurn375LB — Huzaifa___ (@_beinghuzaifa) December 26, 2022
#BabarAzam_
Congratulations __ pic.twitter.com/y5TMysLXjc — The Cricket Block (@CricketBlock) December 26, 2022
Absolutely amazing century by Babar azam. __
What a great batsman but not Good captain. _
One of All time great Cricketer in the world _
A sign of relief for Barbar#PAKvNZ#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/bxLOuHCv3Z — Waqas Akhter _ (@waqasakhter077) December 26, 2022
The first hundred of the Boom Boom Ball Era from Babar Azam and he brings it up, fittingly brings it up with a SIX ___#PAKvsNZ #BabarAzam_ #sarfrazahmed #RamizRaza #TayyariKiwiHai #Pakistani pic.twitter.com/rPMBDnuOsF — Umais Malik (@Umais_Malik_17) December 26, 2022
Soon no 1 in all Formats Babar azam careers 28th hundred 9th in test ____#PAKvNZ #BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/4Jb3NyEN2I — Inshal Siddiqui____ (@InshalSid123) December 26, 2022
Alone warrior _#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/E3zULK084n— (Netflix seller)____ ___ (@uzairSayss) December 26, 2022
- Jatey nahi kayi rishtey puranay
Century for the king __#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/pr3QH5gzzA — Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (@M_Shahbaz_Alii) December 26, 2022
Another Day Another Hundred _#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/mdxygeY9ng — Shahid Hameed (@iShahidHameed) December 26, 2022
Hundred with a six, 9__th Test _ for skipper Babar Azam__#PAKvsNZ#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/SGHf7aEQ1i — _____ (@Usama_Zulfiqaar) December 26, 2022
Another _ for babar__...
Congratulations @babarazam258#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/ccmLJ4oraO— Khurram Shah (@Syed__Khurram) December 26, 2022
#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/APFdEuBMg6 — Ashuuu~ a hopeless pakistani (@ayyyyy_ashu99) December 26, 2022
King for a reason __#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/GKQIf6C7s9 — Bielal Khan (@thebielalkhan) December 26, 2022
