Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Pakistan captain hits yet another century, cricket fans call him 'King of Test' - Check Reaction

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is one of the most talented batsmen in the current cricketing world. Even though there is a big age gap between him and former India skipper Virat Kohli, cricket fans tend to compare both in all formats of the game. Virat is a legend in One-Day Internationals while there is a debate on who is better batsman in T20, Babar or Virat. When it comes to Test cricket, considering the recent form of Pakistan batter one can say that he has taken a huge lead against his India counterpart. In the ongoing, Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Babar smashed yet another century to underline his dominance in the longest format of the game.

As soon as Babar smashed the ton, Twitter was flooded with Tweets like 'King Babar' - here are some reactions

