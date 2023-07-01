'Arguing With The Fool...', Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Yet Another Cryptic Post

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been in the spotlight since his appearance for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in May this year. He was involved in a verbal clash between his team, Lucknow Super Giants, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he notably sledged Virat Kohli after the match. This altercation escalated, leading to a conflict between Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

In the aftermath of the incident, Naveen has been regularly sharing cryptic stories and comments on social media, hinting that he has unresolved feelings about the whole ordeal. Exactly two months after the incident, he posted a mysterious video on his official Instagram account depicting a fable of a tiger arguing with a donkey.

The video concludes with a profound quote: “The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not.”

Naveen's LSG team had faced defeat against RCB during the playoff push, and since then, all parties involved in the clash have exchanged cryptic and heated remarks. Kohli and Gambhir have engaged in Twitter exchanges, and Naveen recently claimed that the confrontation was instigated by Kohli grabbing his hand and exchanging insults.



This incident has garnered attention from Indian fans, and it's worth noting that Naveen has faced disciplinary issues in other matches and leagues, particularly in the Lanka Premier League and the Big Bash League.