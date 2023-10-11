trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673974
VIRAT KOHLI VS NAVEEN-UL-HAQ

Here's How Virat Kohli Fans Trolled Naveen-ul-Haq In Delhi, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
In the world of cricket, rivalries often ignite intense passion among fans, and the clash between India's charismatic Virat Kohli and Afghanistan's spirited Naveen-ul-Haq has provided no exception. The infamous spat that unfolded during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in May 2023 continues to reverberate in the cricketing world. As India faces Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli fans have found a unique way to express their sentiments - by trolling Naveen-ul-Haq with chants of "Kohli! Kohli!".

The Unending Chants: "Kohli! Kohli!"

The drama of the IPL spat has spilled over into the World Cup. Indian cricket fans, renowned for their unwavering support for Kohli, have found a unique way to express their loyalty. Chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" have targeted Naveen-ul-Haq, serving as a reminder of the fiery clash that captured the nation's attention.

The Heated Exchange: IPL 2023

During the IPL match, Kohli, captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore, instructed his bowlers to target Naveen and the Lucknow Super Giants' tail-enders with bouncers. Naveen-ul-Haq didn't take kindly to this suggestion and confronted Kohli on the field. The situation escalated further during post-match handshakes, as emotions ran high.

Gambhir's Intervention

Gautam Gambhir, mentor of the Lucknow-based franchise, played a pivotal role in escalating the altercation. His interference during Kohli's conversation with LSG batter Kyle Mayers led to a war of words. Kohli and Gambhir's heated exchange prompted authorities to impose heavy fines on both for violating the IPL code of conduct.

Naveen's Side of the Story

In the aftermath, Naveen-ul-Haq pinned the blame squarely on Virat Kohli, insisting that the former India and RCB captain initiated the fight. In an interview with BBC Pashto, Naveen stated, "I never lost my temper, when I was batting or after the match. What I did after the match can be seen by everyone. I was just shaking hands, and then he (Kohli) caught my hand forcefully, and I am also a human being, and I reacted."

The World Cup 2023 Clash

As fate would have it, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq are set to cross paths again, this time donning the national colours of India and Afghanistan, respectively. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is the battleground for this highly anticipated showdown. India, having made one change to their lineup, with R Ashwin being replaced by Shardul Thakur, is prepared to face Afghanistan, who won the toss and elected to bat first.

As India takes on Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023, the Virat Kohli-Naveen-ul-Haq saga adds a layer of intrigue and intensity to an already thrilling tournament. The cricketing world awaits with bated breath to see how these two talented players will fare against each other on the grandest stage of them all. The "Kohli! Kohli!" chants will continue to echo in the hearts of Indian cricket fans, serving as a testament to their unwavering support for their beloved captain.

