Naveen Ul Haq's LSG Teammate Kyle Mayers Opens Up On Fight With Virat Kohli In IPL 2023

The rivalry between Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has always been a subject of fascination among cricket enthusiasts. West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers recently shared his candid opinion, choosing Virat Kohli as the most precious wicket for any bowler. In the ongoing Caribbean tour, both Rohit and Kohli scored a ton each in Tests highlighting the exceptional batting form of the two stalwarts. "It’s great, sometimes you need to get at your opposition, anything you can possibly get out of the game. Being aggressive is always good, it shows courage and the willingness to get your team over the line," said Mayers, appreciating Kohli's aggressive on-field persona.

Kyle Mayers on Virat Kohli being the most precious wicket to take and his aggression. pic.twitter.com/skQoR4jXhQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 5, 2023

During the IPL 2023 season, Kohli's on-field passion took a different turn when he faced off against Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir. The incident sparked widespread discussions, leading to reprimands from the BCCI for the players' ugly altercation during a match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants in May. One notable witness to these events was Kyle Mayers, who found himself engaged in an animated discussion with Kohli after the confrontation with Naveen. This incident revived memories of the intense rivalry between Kohli and Gambhir in 2013.

When asked to choose the most precious wicket between Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Mayers unhesitatingly picked Virat, stating, "I think Kohli, any bowler would want to dismiss Kohli, the best player across all three formats."

As India gears up for the Asia Cup, both Kohli and Sharma will be looking to find their best form. While Kohli has shown brilliance with the bat since his return to form last year, Sharma has also been in excellent touch.