India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli, has been honored with the ICC ODI Player of the Year award and named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2023. This announcement came in New York as the Indian team prepares for their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5. The International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated Kohli's achievements by sharing a video on social media, showing the presentation of his award and cap, highlighting his outstanding performance throughout 2023.

Virat Kohli's Remarkable Comeback

Kohli has made a strong comeback, reaching a new high in his career after some inconsistent performances. In 2023, he scored 1,377 runs in 27 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with an impressive average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13. He consistently performed well, hitting six centuries and eight half-centuries in 24 innings, with his highest score being an unbeaten 166. Kohli's significant role in India's Asia Cup 2023 victory was highlighted by his 122 not out against Pakistan during the Super Four stage.

He continued to shine at the ODI World Cup in India, leading an exceptional campaign with 765 runs in 11 matches, averaging 95.62. His performance included three centuries and six fifties, with his top score being 117. He not only became the leading run-scorer of the tournament but also set a new record for the most runs in a single World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 673 runs in 2003. Additionally, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries by scoring his 50th in the semifinal against New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2024: High Expectations From Virat Kohli

Looking ahead, Kohli will represent India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup hosted by the West Indies and the USA. He enters the tournament after winning the Orange Cap for the most runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he scored 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of over 154.