Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754229
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Wins ICC ODI Player Of The Year 2023 Award, Says 'God's Plan, Baby'

Virat Kohli wins the ICC ODI Player of the Year 2023 award. He performed exceptionally well in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023. He is now geared up for the T20 World Cup after a stellar IPL season.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Wins ICC ODI Player Of The Year 2023 Award, Says 'God's Plan, Baby'

India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli, has been honored with the ICC ODI Player of the Year award and named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2023. This announcement came in New York as the Indian team prepares for their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5. The International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated Kohli's achievements by sharing a video on social media, showing the presentation of his award and cap, highlighting his outstanding performance throughout 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Virat Kohli's Remarkable Comeback

Kohli has made a strong comeback, reaching a new high in his career after some inconsistent performances. In 2023, he scored 1,377 runs in 27 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with an impressive average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13. He consistently performed well, hitting six centuries and eight half-centuries in 24 innings, with his highest score being an unbeaten 166. Kohli's significant role in India's Asia Cup 2023 victory was highlighted by his 122 not out against Pakistan during the Super Four stage.

He continued to shine at the ODI World Cup in India, leading an exceptional campaign with 765 runs in 11 matches, averaging 95.62. His performance included three centuries and six fifties, with his top score being 117. He not only became the leading run-scorer of the tournament but also set a new record for the most runs in a single World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 673 runs in 2003. Additionally, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries by scoring his 50th in the semifinal against New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2024: High Expectations From Virat Kohli

Looking ahead, Kohli will represent India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup hosted by the West Indies and the USA. He enters the tournament after winning the Orange Cap for the most runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he scored 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of over 154.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?