Virat Kohli wins toss in his last game as India’s T20I skipper, opt to bowl against Namibia in T20 World Cup clash

Outgoing India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (November 8).

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said, "We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from the start."

On the other hand, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said, "It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages."

Toss news from Dubai India have won the toss and will field first.#T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | https://t.co/ICh1BVKEFJ pic.twitter.com/SmN1YLWHFT — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 8, 2021

Team India were knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan failed to defeat New Zealand. Even if the Men in Blue wins against Namibia, they would not be able to leapfrog New Zealand at the second position in Group 2 to make the semi-finals.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.