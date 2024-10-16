Advertisement
Virat Kohli Writes Heartwarming Letter To AB De Villiers After His Induction Into ICC Hall of Fame

In his illustrious career that spanned close to a decade, AB de Villiers has collected more than 20,000 runs across all formats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 06:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India’s star batter Virat Kohli reserved big praise on AB de Villiers and considered him as the "most talented cricketer" he ever played with. Recently, AB de Villiers was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Kohli and de Villiers have played a lot of cricket together in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Post his inclusion in the ICC Hall of Fame, Virat Kohli came up with a heartwarming letter where he acknowledged the South African's unique impact on the game.

In his illustrious career that spanned close to a decade, AB de Villiers has collected more than 20,000 runs across all formats. In his letter, Virat Kohli pointed out de Villiers' unparalleled belief in his abilities. He also spoke about de Villiers’ massive 94-metre six that he smashed against Sunil Narine in the 2016 IPL season despite struggling to pick the ball. 

Alongside AB de Villiers, former India cricketer Neetu David and former England skipper Alastair Cook were also inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

"It is a tremendous honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining a select group of cricketers to be recognised in this way," De Villiers said in a statement.

“I am delighted to have been chosen to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. It is a huge honour to join some of the greatest players to have ever played the game. I have always felt very fortunate to have had the opportunity to play for Essex and England and so to have this latest honour given to me just makes it all the more special," Cook said in a statement.

