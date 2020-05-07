हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vizag gas leak

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lead cricket fraternity in expressing grief over Vizag gas leak incident

 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for Visakhapatnam to enquire about the incident.

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lead cricket fraternity in expressing grief over Vizag gas leak incident

The cricket fraternity on Thursday came in unison to extend their condolences to the families of all those people who lost their lives in a major gas leak mishap that took place in a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakapatnam.

At least ten people were killed and over 1,000 were affected after a major gas leak in a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in Visakapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, all took to their respective social media handles to express grief over the mishap.

Extending condolences to the families of all those people who were affected in the Vizag gas leak incident, Kohli tweeted,"My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital."

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, also expressed grief on the sad demise of people who lost their lives and were affected in the mishap.

“Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Take a look at how others reacted to the incident:

 

 

 

 

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy had said that lockdown procedure was initiated immediately after the leakage of gas in the plant.

"After gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. Local admin was informed. Gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas," he had said.

Reddy said that the company managing the operations at the chemical plant will have to take responsible for the incident and the government will seek explanation from them.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for Visakhapatnam to enquire about the incident.  According to the Chief Minister’s Office, district officials have been directed by CM Reddy to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

 

