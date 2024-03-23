Advertisement
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Angry Virat Kohli's Aggressive Send-Off To Rachin Ravindra In IPL 2024 Opener Goes Viral - Watch

Virat Kohli, known for his competitive spirit, was caught on camera hurling expletives at Ravindra following the latter's dismissal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Angry Virat Kohli's Aggressive Send-Off To Rachin Ravindra In IPL 2024 Opener Goes Viral - Watch

The highly anticipated 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) roared to life with a thrilling clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Amidst a buzz of excitement and anticipation, defending champions CSK showcased their mettle, outclassing RCB in a captivating encounter that set the tone for the season ahead. In his maiden outing as CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped into the shoes of the legendary MS Dhoni with finesse. Overseas recruits Mustafizur Rahman and Rachin Ravindra spearheaded CSK's charge, securing a commanding six-wicket victory. Mustafizur's sensational spell of 4/29 throttled RCB's batting lineup, restricting them to 173/6 in 20 overs.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant's Love Story With Girlfriend Isha Negi - In Pics

Ravindra's Explosive Debut

Rachin Ravindra, the young sensation from New Zealand, left spectators awestruck with his explosive debut performance. With a scintillating knock of 37 runs off just 15 deliveries, Ravindra's onslaught included three boundaries and an equal number of towering sixes. His fearless approach propelled CSK's chase, electrifying the atmosphere at the stadium.

Kohli's Animated Outburst Adds Drama

Amidst the on-field fireworks, a moment of heated exchange grabbed headlines. Virat Kohli, known for his competitive spirit, was caught on camera hurling expletives at Ravindra following the latter's dismissal. The viral clip sparked debates and added an extra layer of drama to an already pulsating contest.

Mustafizur's Heroics and Kohli's Struggles

Mustafizur Rahman emerged as the hero for CSK, delivering his career-best IPL performance. His mastery with the ball dismantled RCB's batting lineup, setting the stage for CSK's victory. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's return to competitive cricket after a two-month hiatus fell short of expectations. Kohli's lackluster innings of 21 runs off 20 balls reflected his rustiness, highlighting the challenges of resuming cricketing action at the highest level.

RCB's Resilience in Defeat

Despite the loss, RCB displayed glimpses of resilience, anchored by Anuj Rawat's gritty 48 and Dinesh Karthik's composed 38. Their spirited partnership injected life into RCB's innings, offering hope amidst adversity.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on the IPL 2024 opener, both teams will regroup and strategize for their upcoming fixtures. RCB, led by Kohli's indomitable spirit, will seek redemption in their next encounter against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, CSK will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they set their sights on further glory in the tournament.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?