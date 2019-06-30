Virat Kohli's answer to a young girl during the pre-match press conference goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Ahead of much-anticipated clash between India and England, Indian captain Virat Kohli faced questions from young children as part of UNICEF's fundraising campaign during the pre-match conference in Birmingham. The India vs England match will be titled #OneDay4Children in support of ICC Cricket 4 Good and UNICEF's joint efforts

Virat was introduced in the press room by a young boy, who addressed himself as the new media manager. In the video shared by BCCI, the kid can be heard saying, "Hello everyone, we are the playground pundits and we are taking over tomorrow’s match to help raise money for ‘One Day for Children’. I am Edward, and I’ll be your media manager for the day."

A new media manager, question from a little one - What a way to start a pre-match press conference Guest appearance - Skipper @imVkohli #TeamIndia #CWC19 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/eRfjbTdFp7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2019

“I am very excited to introduce India captain Virat Kohli. Now here’s the first question.” he further said. The kid handed the mic to a girl whose question filled the room with laughter.

“Hi, Virat. I am Neha. Are you excited about tomorrow’s match?” the girl asked.

To which, Kohli said: “Yes, Neha. Thank you for the lovely question. We are very excited. It’s a very special occasion. It’s the first time this is being done and we are very excited to be a part of such a special game, and I hope you are excited to watch the match.

India have put up a stupendous show in the tournament with five wins and a draw in six matches. While England hopes to rise from the ashes to secure their place in the semi-finals.

