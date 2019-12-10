Virat Kohli's birthday wish to MS Dhoni is the most retweeted sports tweet in India

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s birthday wish to former captain MS Dhoni became the most retweeted sports tweet of the year 2019. As per the details shared by Twitter India, Kohli's tweet has been retweeted 45.5K times.

On July 7, Kohli took to the microblogging site when India's iconic batsman, Dhoni, turned 38. Kohli wrote "Happy birthday Mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain."

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

Kohli had also attached a heartfelt picture of the duo in the cricket field with his post.

Twitter was flooded with the hashtag of #HappyBirthdayDhoni and #Mahi and kept trending for the entire day on July 7, 2019. Several cricketers and celebrities also wished the Indian skipper on his birthday.

Twitter India on Tuesday released the list of top ten sports handles in India. All the handles mentioned in the list were of cricketers. Virat Kohli was at the top of the chart followed by MS Dhoni. The other cricketers included in the list are Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Ravindrasinh Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah.

These Twitter handles hit sixes in 2019 #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/iUJauLoo7X — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

In the list of 'Top Sports handles in India - Female', Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and national record holder athlete Hima Das secured the first two positions. The other names on the list were of Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Smriti Mandhana, Dutee Chand, Mansi Nayana Joshi, and Rani Rampal.

Twitter India released the list of top handles in every category, including entertainment, politics under the hashtag #ThisHappenedin2019.