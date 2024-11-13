The stage is set for one of cricket’s most anticipated contests—the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As India gears up for the opening Test against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth, all eyes are on Virat Kohli, whose form has been the subject of intense scrutiny over the past few years. This Test series could mark a turning point in the career of one of cricket's most iconic players. With an ongoing battle to regain his touch in the longest format, Kohli finds himself at a crossroads. But can Australia—the land where his career first truly flourished—once again provide him with the redemption he desperately needs?

The Struggles: A Crisis Like No Other

Virat Kohli’s recent run in international cricket has been nothing short of baffling. In 2024, he has struggled to make a mark, scoring just 488 runs in 19 matches across formats at an alarmingly low average of 20.33. With only two half-centuries and a highest score of 76, his slump has raised questions even among his staunchest supporters. But what’s more concerning is his performance in Tests, where his numbers have plummeted.

From 2016 to 2019, Kohli was arguably the finest Test batter in the world. He scored a staggering 4,208 runs in 43 Tests, averaging 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties. However, since 2020, he has faced a prolonged dip in form, accumulating just 1,838 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with only two centuries in the mix.

His recent home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand only compounded the concerns, as Kohli could muster only 192 runs in 10 innings at a dismal average of 21.33. To make matters worse, he has now dropped out of the top-20 in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings for the first time in over a decade. Critics are quick to highlight the vulnerability of the 35-year-old, suggesting that a changing of the guard in Indian cricket might be imminent.

A Redemption Story: Australia’s Role in Kohli’s Rise

Despite the overwhelming pressure, there’s an undeniable sense of optimism when it comes to Virat Kohli’s prospects in Australia. For Kohli, the Australian soil has often been a stage for his greatest comebacks. His journey in Test cricket truly began Down Under during the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when the odds seemed stacked against him.

Fresh from a poor West Indies tour in 2011, where he averaged just 15.20, Kohli was struggling to make an impact in the longest format. However, his resilience came through on the bouncy tracks of Australia, particularly in Perth and Adelaide. After a forgettable start to the series, Kohli scored a composed 75 and 44 in the remaining matches, before delivering his maiden Test century at Adelaide—a 116 off 213 balls.

That series was a turning point. Kohli proved to the world that he was capable of thriving in Australian conditions, and he went on to make 300-plus runs in the series, becoming the only Indian batter to surpass that mark. His performance helped solidify his place in the Test team, setting the stage for future success.

The 2014 Battle: Overcoming English Woes

Virat Kohli’s career wasn’t without its challenges, and none were more humbling than the 2014 tour of England. Kohli struggled against the swing and seam movement of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, managing only 134 runs from 10 innings at an average of 13.40. However, the following year, he found redemption in Australia, where he faced arguably the most feared pace attack in the world at that time.

Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, and Peter Siddle tested Kohli like never before. But he responded with one of the finest performances of his career. In the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli amassed 692 runs in 8 innings at an incredible average of 86.50, including four centuries. His twin centuries in Adelaide and his aggressive 169 in Melbourne not only put India in strong positions but also highlighted his leadership qualities as he captained the team in MS Dhoni’s absence.

Though India lost the series 2-0, Kohli’s individual brilliance was undeniable. It was during this series that his reputation as a future great was truly cemented, and his legacy as a player capable of excelling in any conditions began to take shape.

The Fall and Rise: From Doubts to Masterclass

Kohli’s form in the years following his 2014-15 Australian success was nothing short of spectacular. Between 2016 and 2019, he established himself as a modern-day great, scoring over 10,000 runs in all formats. His runs were integral to India's success in overseas conditions, and he became the face of Indian cricket. But when 2020 arrived, Kohli’s batting underwent a sudden transformation.

The post-2020 phase has been challenging for Kohli, with his weaknesses against spin and deliveries outside the off-stump becoming more pronounced. He struggled for consistency, and his run-making seemed to stall. But just when it seemed like his best days were behind him, Kohli made a stunning comeback in the 2022 T20 World Cup, leading India’s charge to the semifinals. His masterful 82* against Pakistan in Melbourne, coupled with a remarkable tournament tally of 296 runs at an average of 98.66, reminded the cricketing world of his undying class.

In the 2023 World Cup, Kohli’s resurgence continued, as he scored a record-breaking 765 runs at an average of over 95. He became the first player to score 50 international centuries and was instrumental in India’s deep run in the tournament. But now, the focus has shifted back to Tests, where his recent form has raised alarms.

A Make-or-Break Moment: Can Kohli Shine Again?

As Kohli heads into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Australia has been the site of many of Kohli’s defining moments, but this time, he faces perhaps his biggest challenge yet. His Test average of 54.08 in Australia, with six centuries to his name, is a testament to his ability to succeed on these pitches. However, his recent dip in form has led to the emergence of young talents eager to make their mark in the national side.

Will Kohli rise to the occasion once again? History suggests that Australia has been a place where Kohli has found redemption in the past, and the pressure of the current situation may just bring out the best in him. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 will be a defining series for Virat Kohli’s Test career. His ability to conquer the Australian challenge one more time could well determine the next phase of his illustrious career.

As Kohli walks onto the field in Perth, the question remains: can Australia’s shores come to his rescue once more, or is this the final chapter of a legendary career that has had its share of both triumphs and struggles? Time will tell, but the cricketing world will be watching with bated breath.