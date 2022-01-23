Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika spotted celebrating father's fifty in 3rd IND vs SA ODI - WATCH

Virat Kohli smashed a fifty in the third ODI against South Africa and was looking set to get to his 71st international ton too but Keshav Maharaj brought an end to his innings.

However, Kohli's knock was very crafty, that included just five fours. It was a typical Kohli knock where he ran singles and doubles and rotated the strike.

There was a beautiful moment on the pitch when Kohli reached his fifty. He usually just raises his bat when he completed half-centuries but on this occasion he gestured to one of the stands where his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika were present. This was Kohli's way to dedicate the fifty to Vamika.

Check out the video here:

On cricketing front, Kohli would be regretting missing out on scoring the elusive 71st international ton again as he was dismissed for 65.

Earlier, batting first South Africa had posted 287 on the board thanks to hundred from Quinton de Kock and fifty from Rassie van der Dussen.