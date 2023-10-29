The cricketing universe witnessed a momentous event in the 2023 World Cup when India's batting maestro Virat Kohli was dismissed for a rare duck by England's David Willey. The dismissal left fans in awe and raised questions about how Willey masterminded this brilliant wicket. David Willey's plan to get Virat Kohli out without scoring a single run revolved around precision and discipline. He stuck to the right lines and lengths, not giving Kohli any room to open his arms. This tight line forced Kohli to make an extravagant move to break free from the shackles of dot balls.

The Perfect Delivery: Kohli's Downfall

Kohli's downfall began with the pressure of facing eight consecutive dot balls. His frustration was evident, and he decided to go for a big shot over mid-off. Little did he know that this would play into Willey's hands. The ball caught the top half of Kohli's bat and lobbed towards the eager hands of Ben Stokes at mid-off.

Celebration and the Shockwave

David Willey's celebration was a sight to behold. He knew the importance of dismissing a batsman of Kohli's stature without allowing him to open his account. The joy was evident as he celebrated with unbridled enthusiasm.

Kohli's Unprecedented Duck

This incident marked Virat Kohli's first-ever duck in the history of the ICC ODI World Cup, a record that left fans in shock. Kohli, who has a stellar ODI record, couldn't open his account in the most prestigious tournament of the format. His previous lowest score in this tournament was just 1, making this dismissal a significant disappointment in an otherwise outstanding campaign.

The Impact on the Match

Kohli's dismissal was a significant moment in the match. It happened after England's Chris Woakes had already secured an early wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill for 9 runs. This left India struggling at 26/2 after Kohli's dismissal.

The Reaction of Fans and the Barmy Army

Kohli's duck prompted various reactions from fans and the Barmy Army. The Barmy Army took a playful dig at Kohli for his rare failure. It's worth noting that Kohli and the Barmy Army had a rivalry during the Test series between India and England in 2021.